Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-28-17

Tuesday marks the final day of February and the end to meteorological winter but snow is likely to kick off the month of March.

The surface pattern continues to be active with a series of low pressure systems moving across the country. In our area the main low will be moving toward the Great Lakes Wednesday but plenty of moisture will be available and snow looks like to wrap in on the backside of the storm.

A wintry mix can be expected overnight with a mix of rain, sleet and snow. This may lead to some slippery stretches out on the roads at times.

Then, early Wednesday we will switch over to all snow. This will lead to more issues for the morning commute with a light accumulation of snow of about an inch around the Chippewa Valley and points northward. Not a ton of snow, but we know it doesn’t take much to make roads slick. Across the Coulee Region we will see a bit higher totals of about 1-3″ with even higher amounts closer to Madison as you can see in the map above.

(Washington, DC) — As President Donald Trump outlines his priorities to Congress tonight (Tuesday), House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville faces growing pressure to start acting on a G-O-P agenda. North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows, who chairs the conservative Freedom Caucus, says Ryan must deliver at least two “substantial legislative initiatives” by the start of April — or else Americans will start asking why Congress “can’t get things done.” The Washington news outlet “The Hill” says the G-O-P leadership on Capitol Hill will especially be under the gun to act on a repeal of Obamacare, and approve funding for a wall at the U-S/Mexican border. Ryan wants House committees to take the first steps, but The Hill says the speaker might need more of a “hands on” role to round up votes.

Monday evening at about 6:20, a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that sometime Monday, someone vandalized his vehicle located on 2nd Street, Bruce. According to the report, the complainant reported that the convertible roof top of his car was cut multiple times. The case is under investigation.

On Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 9:42 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a three vehicle accident on Hwy SS south of Cameron. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with two Chetek Ambulances, Chetek First Responders, Chetek Fire Department and a Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene. Initial investigation shows a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Donald Mrotek, 61 of Hayward, was stopping to make a left turn into a driveway when a Chevrolet Impala driven by Brandon Lindner, 27 of Barron, took his eyes off the road to reach for his cell phone and stuck the Suburban pushing it into the northbound lane of SS striking a third vehicle, a Ford Escape driven Fritz Brandenburg, 83 of Chetek. The Bradenburg vehicle then went off the road and rolled over. A passenger in the Ford Escape Cheryl Brandenburg, 68 of Chetek, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Lakeview Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Fritz was transported by Life Link Helicopter to Mayo Eau Claire with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Mrotek was treated at the scene and released and Lindner was taken to Lakeview Medical Center with minor injuries. This accident remains under investigation but Lindner was cited for inattentive driving.

On February 27, 2017, at 3:16 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a one vehicle rollover crash on County Road B near 25th Ave east of Cumberland. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with Cumberland Ambulance and Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene. Initial investigation shows that a car driven by Alex Hillman, 28 of Cumberland, was travelling eastbound on County Road B and lost control of his vehicle and it overturned several times. Hillman was extricated from the vehicle by Cumberland Fire Department and flown to Regions Hospital in St Paul with serious injuries. This accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department but speed is a contributing factor to this case and Hillman was operating with a revoked driver’s license.

Town of Howard (WQOW) — An area farming family is left to pick up the pieces after a fire destroyed their barn Monday night.

Chippewa Fire officials tell News 18 the initial call came in around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for a fire at a farm at the intersection of County Road B and County Road T in the Town of Howard. Fire crews say no one was inside at the time of the fire. Multiple departments responded to battle the blaze.

News 18 spoke with Ryan Kingston, a first year farmer who was being mentored by the owners of the farm, Gary and Cindy Lowe.

“There’s nothing you can say about it. It’s a shock. You don’t know what you lost, what’s good. You won’t know until tomorrow I guess,” said Kingston.

Kingston believes the fire was started when a heat lamp was knocked down in the rear of the barn, although fire crews have yet to confirm those details. Kingston also tells News 18 that at least a dozen pigs were killed by the fire.

Facing growing Republican opposition, Speaker Paul Ryan is insisting that the White House and Congress are working together on a plan to repeal and replace the health care law that will eventually attract unified support.

The Wisconsin Republican told reporters on Tuesday that there “aren’t rival plans.” But he acknowledged the divisions, saying there will be “churning” in any legislative process.

Ryan promised that eventually Republicans would be unified.

Earlier in the day, three Senate Republicans — Rand Paul, Mike Lee and Ted Cruz — dismissed the emerging House plan as “Obamacare lite” and said they would oppose it.

Several House conservatives also have said they can’t support the plan being crafted by GOP leadership.