WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-27-17

(Washington, DC) — Governor Scott Walker says the nation should adopt Wisconsin’s program for giving health insurance to the poor. Walker and other governors met with President Donald Trump and his health secretary in Washington during the weekend, and the replacing of Obamacare was said to be among the major topics discussed. On “Fox News Sunday,” Walker touted his plan from four years ago in which childless adults above the poverty line were moved from Badger Care to Obamacare — while many families below the poverty line were given Medicaid coverage. Walker told T-V host Chris Wallace the Wisconsin changes are “a model of exactly what will happen” as Trump and the G-O-P Congress work to replace the Affordable Care Act. The Republican Walker also cited the Wisconsin changes as a reason that states should get more power to make their own changes in other areas like education.

I n Rusk County news this past weekend, Shortly after 4 PM Friday, a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a male subject lost control of his vehicle on County Highway E near Bruce, and hit her mailbox. He left the scene but gave his information to the female who advised that he left to show his parents the damage to the car.

A number of slide ins were reported Friday from the snow storm. No injuries were reported and there were little damage reported to the vehicles.

Saturday morning just after 7 AM, a male subject reported to Rusk County authorities that Friday night,he heard a noise at about 2:15 AM. According to the police log, the subject went into the Rusty Rail bar located on Main Street Hawkins, and found a male subject going thru some drawers. The complainant does not believe he took anything and he may have gained entry thru the back door. The complainant escorted the male subject out of the bar. He spoke with some of the employees of the bar and they believe the suspect was Travis Nolan. A Rusk County deputy made contact with Nolan who was taken into custody and Transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received reports from motorists late Saturday afternoon that they have been following a White full size Ford Car South bound on Highway 27 and the vehicle has been swerving from the Yellow line to the White Line and almost went into the ditch once. A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27 and Yancy Road. After an investigation the driver was found to OWI and had a Price County Warrant. The driver was taken into custody and a Summons was issued for OWL 3rd offense.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at about 1:45 AM Sunday on Highway 27 near Conrath. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. The driver was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday afternoon a Ladysmith Officer conducted a traffic stop with a truck pulling a trailer that had no working trailer lights. The driver was advised to get the lights fixed. The driver, Aaron S. Johnson, 30, had an active warrant from Sawyer County. The Rusk County deputy picked up Johnson and transported him to the county line where Johnson was turned over to a Sawyer County deputy.

At about 11:35 PM Saturday night, Ladysmith Police and the Ladysmith ambulance were dispatched to a motel room on Edgewood Avenue in reference to a subject having difficulty breathing. Upon arrival Officers found Smith having a panic/asthma attack. She was also found to be drinking. While handling the case, Officers discovered that Smith had an active Warrant from the state of Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Smith, 38, was arrested and transported by ambulance to RCMH for medical clearance. After being medically cleared, Smith was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday night shortly after 11 PM, a City Officer received anonymous information that Christopher M. Bodner, 35, who had an active Dept. of Corrections Warrant was at a residence on Lindoo Avenue. City Police made contact with a male subject who allowed Officers into the residence where Bodner was located. While Police were obtaining information, it was found that Jason Chester Walker, 41, had and active Dept. of Corrections Warrant as well. Bodner and Walker were arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Madison – Governor Scott Walker announced today that initiatives by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) to protect the identity of taxpayers and prevent fraudulent activity have yielded a significant return for taxpayers.

Last tax season, DOR stopped more than $63 million in fraudulent refunds and credits. During the past six tax seasons, DOR has prevented more than $255 million in potential fraud.

“Protecting Wisconsin’s taxpayers is a top priority,” Governor Walker said. “This includes protecting them from waste, fraud, and abuse. I applaud the Department of Revenue for their efforts to safeguard our citizens from fraudulent activity. We will continue to work with them and remain vigilant so we can prevent identity theft and other forms of fraud.”