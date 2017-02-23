Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-24-17

(Undated) — Wisconsinites who took summer like bike rides on trails last weekend are being jolted back into winter. Up to 12 inches of snow are predicted by early tomorrow (Saturday) in parts of southwest and western Wisconsin — and the National Weather Service has winter storm warnings and advisories for virtually the entire state through six a-m Saturday. The state’s midsection was the first to be hit during the night, with almost six inches near Eau Claire and three inches at Green Bay — while Sheboygan had two inches of “thundersnow” and the Milwaukee area had hail of up to one half inch. Most parts of the state will get freezing rain and small ice accumulations along with their snow, plus winds of up to 40 miles per hour that will create blowing and drifting. Six to 12 inches are forecast for the Eau Claire and La Crosse areas — 6-10 inches in central and north central regions — 3-8 inches in far northwest, southwest, and northeast Wisconsin including the Fox Valley — and as little as two inches around Hudson.

After a stretch of spring-like weather and a lack of snowfall so far this month, winter is making a quick return with accumulating snow that will create hazardous travel through the day an into tonight. Here is a list of the current active weather alerts:

Blizzard Warning: Houston, Winona counties until 6 AM Saturday.

Winter Storm Warning: Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Price, Rusk and Sawyer counties until 6 AM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory: St. Croix, Barron, until midnight and Washburn, Juneau, Vernon counties until 6 AM Saturday.

These various alerts are for accumulating snow that will create difficult and even dangerous travel, along with increasing winds that will blow and drift the snow around, leading to poor visibility at times.

(Undated) — Thousands of Wisconsin school students have three day weekends, thanks to a snowstorm that could bring up to 12 inches in the western third of the state by tomorrow (Saturday) morning. As of six a-m, about 90 of the state’s 424 public school districts closed their doors today (Friday) — and some made the decision Thursday night. Wausau, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, and Chippewa Falls are among the largest districts to close — plus Midstate, Northcentral, and Chippewa Valley technical colleges. Four to eight inches of snow are predicted for the Hayward area — and organizers of the American Birkbeiner must decide whether that’s enough to hold North America’s largest cross country ski race tomorrow (Saturday). Some other Friday skiing events were moved earlier to Saturday.

Thursday morning at about 9:50, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Disorderly complaint at a residence on Highway 73, Glen Flora. After an investigation, two male subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

An area school board has hired its next District Administrator.

In a release sent Friday morning, The School District of Bloomer announced that the board picked Brian Misfeldt of Antigo to fill the position. The board has finished negotiating Misfeldt’s contract and approved the hire. Misfeldt’s starting salary is $122,000. He became District Administrator of the Antigo School District in 2016, and is currently a doctoral student through UW-Oshkosh. The release said that the board’s decision to hire Misfeldt was unanimous.

Misfeldt will start his new job on July 1. He succeeds Dr. Mary Randall, who has been District Administrator in Bloomer since 2008. She will retire on June 30 after a 38-year career in education.