Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-23-17

On Wednesday, February 22, at approximately 7:46 PM, the Ladysmith Police Department and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Lindoo Avenue East in the City of Ladysmith for a report of a motor vehicle hit and run crash with injuries.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the victim, a 57 year old male from Ladysmith lying next to his truck. The victim was transported to Rusk County Memorial Hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

A 52 year old male of Ladysmith was arrested and booked into the Rusk County jail.

The incident remains under investigation. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office are also assisting in the investigation. If anyone has information regarding this hit and run crash please call the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186.

After nearly a week of spring-like weather including record warm days and nights, winter has decided to make a return to the state. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor and Trempealeau counties valid from midnight tonight until 6 AM Saturday.

And, in Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire Pepin, Pierce, and St. Croix counties a Winter Storm Warning is valid from 6 PM this evening until 6 AM Saturday.

A Winter Storm Watch takes effect for Houston, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties valid at midnight lasting until 6 AM Saturday.

And, a Winter Storm Watch is valid at 6 PM this evening lasting until midnight Saturday for Barron, Polk, and Rusk counties. And, for Price, Sawyer and Washburn counties, the Winter Storm Watch is valid at midnight lasting until noon on Saturday.

There is a potential for heavy, accumulating snow that will create dangerous travel in all of these counties.

For several days forecast models have been indicating the potential of a significant, late week snow event for much of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Still, there is some uncertainty with the exact track and where the heaviest snow will fall.

Confidence is fairly high with regard to the timing that the first precipitation will arrive in Western Wisconsin this evening. We may start out with some scattered rain but through the night, it could be more of a wintry mix. This would then quickly transition over to all snow, with at least a few inches on the ground by daybreak Friday. The early morning commute would be impacted.

The low is expected to form to our southwest and track across Iowa and into Southern Wisconsin or Northern Illinois. As this storm approaches, the storm track and position of the center of low is crucial to the amount of snow we will see locally. Recent trends are now suggesting a more southern track and this would lead to an all snow event in the Chippewa Valley with more of a wintry mix further south. At this time a swath of snowfall in the 6-10″ range is expected into Friday night, before tapering off by daybreak Saturday.

Winds will also be increasing as the low winds up and then begins to move out Friday night, leading to blowing and drifting. At the very least, expect difficult travel conditions with snow covered roads and low visibility at times. Improvements can be expected by the start of the weekend.

Wednesday afternoon a female subject contacted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and advised that she called earlier saying that she was going to her property located at County Highway D and F, Chetek, to check on it. She reported that a lock was cut and fishing poles were stolen. No other information was available.

(Undated) — For the first time in a while, you’ll need jackets to go outside during the afternoon — and depending where you are, you might want to gas up your snowblower. Snow, freezing rain, and thunderstorms are all predicted for various parts of Wisconsin the next two days with lesser chances of precipitation Saturday and Sunday. This follows a record warm spell in which Milwaukee had its warmest winter temperature on record Wednesday with a high of 71 degrees — and Madison had a record high for the month of 68, four degrees warmer than the previous monthly mark set in 2000. A cold front will cool things down dramatically today (Thursday), with highs in the 40s expected. And winter storm warnings are posted tonight (Thursday) through early Saturday in the far northern and north central areas which could save North America’s largest ski race, the American Birkebeiner (birk by ner) that’s set for Saturday in the Hayward area.

(Madison, WI) — The flu bug continues to hit Wisconsin hard. State health officials say 936 cases have been confirmed statewide, way up from the 176 cases recorded by this time last winter. Almost 12-hundred people have been hospitalized with flu related conditions, about six times more than at this point the preceding year. State health officer Karen McKeown says it’s still not too late to get a flu shot, and the condition can be especially harmful to those older than 65 plus those with other health problems.

(Undated) — For the 102nd straight time, somebody from outside Wisconsin has won a Powerball jackpot. One ticket sold in Indiana matched all the numbers Wednesday night to win 435-million dollars, the largest Powerball prize in almost three years. Wisconsin has not had a Powerball jackpot winner since October 14th of 2009, when Doug Miron of Marinette chose the cash option of 16-point-seven-million dollars — and he later got in trouble when he bought a house with the winnings and went to jail for stalking and getting obsessed with a teenage girl he hired to clean it. About 53-thousand Wisconsin players won smaller prizes Wednesday night, and one ticket sold in Milwaukee won the third prize of 50-thousand dollars by matching everything but one regular number. Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington D-C, the U-S Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.