Rusk County News

..HIGH END WINTER STORM TAKING AIM AT THE UPPER MIDWEST THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…BRINGING HEAVY SNOW…STRONG WINDS…AND BLOWING SNOW… .A winter storm watch has been expanded to include areas along and southeast of an Appleton, to St. Cloud, to Mora Minnesota line from Thursday evening through Friday evening. Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts are possible across the watch area. In addition, northeast winds Friday morning becoming north and northwest Friday afternoon will gust as high as 40 mph. Blowing snow will further reduce visibilities. If these winds materialize, blizzard conditions should be expected in open areas. The Friday morning and afternoon commutes are expected to be significantly impacted. …WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

* TIMING…Rain will turn to snow Thursday evening and continue through Friday evening.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…6 to 12 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 12 inches possible.

* WINDS…Northeast to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph resulting in considerable blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions.

(Undated) — State public school Superintendent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz have advanced to the April fourth general election, after easy victories in Tuesday’s primary. Evers, an eight year incumbent, got 70-percent of almost 360-thousand votes cast. Holtz, a former Beloit superintendent, got 23-percent and consultant and former Dodgeville school administrator John Humphries was eliminated with seven percent. The 65-year-old Evers says his large margin of victory shows that Wisconsinites are committed to public education — and he assumed that Holtz would get funding from the private school voucher advocates that the challenger supports. The 59-year-old Holtz issued a statement which promised what he called “an alternative vision for the future of Wisconsin’s students,” and Humphries says he remains convinced that youngsters can “achieve so much more with the right leadership” in the state Department of Public Instruction.

Turnout in the primary for Wisconsin state superintendent exceeded the average of recent similar elections.

Turnout in Tuesday’s primary hit 8 percent, based on unofficial results with 99 percent of precincts reporting. The average turnout in the prior three primaries for state superintendent was 5.9 percent.

Incumbent Superintendent Tony Evers easily advanced to the April 4 general election with nearly 70 percent of the vote. That was more than each of his two opponents combined. Former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz came in second with 23 percent of the vote. He will face Evers in April.

Former Dodgeville administrator John Humphries came in a distant third place with about 7 percent of the vote.

Nearly 359,000 people voted in the primary out of about 4.4 million people of voting age.

Tuesday afternoon just before 5 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a White Chevy Malibu in the road way on Marshall Road near Poplar Road, Sheldon. According to the report, the vehicle was all smashed up and nobody was around it. A Rusk County deputy contacted the Chippewa County, Price County, and Taylor County Sheriff’s Offices if they had any hit and run calls into there offices. The vehicle does have red paint transfer on it. After further investigation, the vehicle struck something somewhere and the driver claimed it was stolen. The vehicle was seized as evidence pending an investigation. The case is under investigation.

At 4:30 PM Tuesday, Ladysmith Police responded back to a residence on Corbett Avenue West on a report from a female subject that another female subject was yelling and swearing at her and her son for calling the police only minutes earlier. According to the report, The female was told she was going to be cited and went inside the residence. A City Officer attempted to serve the female her citation and Casey A. Deridder, 41, became agitated and slammed the door and was swearing and yelling and banging on the front door. Deridder was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and the female suspect was cited for Disorderly Conduct.

Gov. Scott Walker and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel are to appear together to call for the U.S. Senate to vote on approving President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Walker and fellow Republican Schimel were to take part in a news conference Wednesday in the state Capitol that’s part of an 11-state effort by the conservative Judicial Crisis Network. The group is calling on Senate Democrats to allow for a vote on Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the court.

Walker earlier this month got into a war of words on Twitter with Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin after she said she planned to vote against Gorsuch.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce president Kurt Bauer and conservative attorney Rick Esenberg were also slated to take part in the news conference.

The state Senate’s top Republican has introduced a bill that would relax Wisconsin’s high-capacity well regulations.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s measure would allow people to repair, replace or reconstruct wells without approval from the state Department of Natural Resources.

The bill also would require the DNR to evaluate water bodies in the state’s central sands region. The agency would be able to ask the Legislature to adopt special conditions for water withdrawals in the study area if the agency feels they’re necessary to protect streams and lakes.

Lake associations in the study area would be allowed to build high-capacity wells to replenish lakes if water levels have been dropping.

The associations wouldn’t have to pay permit application fees and could get state grants to build the wells.