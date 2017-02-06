Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-7-17

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Deputy made his initial court appearance in Rusk County Court.

44-year-old Doug Nitek of Conrath, Wisconsin is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Deputy Dan Glaze on October 30, 2016. He currently faces 31 charges, including homicide and attempted homicide.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Glaze was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle in a field when he was shot.

A competency evaluation has been ordered by Judge Steve Anderson at the request of the defense team.

Anderson has also set a 1-million dollar bond. Nitek remains in custody at the Dodge Correctional Institution.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call just before 11 PM Monday of a barn fire on Nelson Road, Glen Flora. The caller advised that his brother was trying to get the animals out of the barn. The Hawkins Fire Department, Hawkins ambulance and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. When Hawkins firemen arrived at the scene the barn was fully engulfed. Hawkins fire requested extra man power and tankers from Ladysmith. The Hawkins Fire Department was at the scene for about three hours.

Shortly before 4 PM Monday afternoon, the Ladysmith Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Highway 27 Ladysmith. Ladysmith requested mutual aid from the Bruce Fire Department for tankers. The Bruce ambulance and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. The Ladysmith Fire Department was at the scene for about 2 1/2 hours. No other information was available on the fires.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 transfer from Chippewa County reporting a one vehicle rollover on County Highway G, Ladysmith. According to the report, the driver was out of the vehicle and didn’t appear to be injured. The Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene but there was no transport.

At 2:45 AM this (Tuesday) morning, a Ladysmith Officer while on traffic stop on Corbett Avenue West, Dalton James Krueger, 23, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. After an investigation, dispatch advised the Krueger had an active Probation Warrant. He was placed under arrest and was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

(Madison, WI) — While the Trump White House seeks to restore its travel ban on visitors from Muslim countries, Wisconsin immigration lawyers are getting swamped with calls. Madison attorneys Sarah Schmeiser (shmy’zer) and Glorily Lopez tell W-K-O-W T-V lots of clients are not sure what’s happening — or what President Donald Trump’s travel and immigration policies mean. Schmeiser says her immigration related calls have jumped from one or two per week to as many as four calls each day — and if the spike continues, she may have to refer questions to law groups in other cities. About 140 international students at U-W Milwaukee attended a recent forum to find out if they could return to the U-S if they leave to see their families, or perform research. A federal appeals court in San Francisco is reviewing a federal appeal of the travel ban, after Minnesota and Washington state convinced a judge to issue a temporary restraining order against the ban late last week.