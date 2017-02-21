Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-21-17

(Undated) — It’s primary election day in Wisconsin, but not even one of every ten voters are expected to cast ballots. The only statewide race for is for public school superintendent, in which eight year incumbent Tony Evers faces challengers John Humphries and Lowell Holtz plus write in Rick Melcher with the top two vote getters advancing to April. Humphries and Holtz made the race interesting last week when they announced differing plans to join forces, saying each offered the other a job with at least some authority in the state Department of Public Instruction. Also on the ballots are various local offices — including primaries for circuit judges in Trempealeau, Polk, and Manitowoc counties. There are also five school referendums, and the largest would borrow 12-million dollars for a new field house and fitness center at Waterford High School in Racine County.

Monday morning at about 8:40 a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Blackburn Street in Bruce. According to the police log, the vehicle was stopped for failure to stop at a stop sign. The driver and passenger were arrested for warrants. The driver was also cited for operating after revocation and no insurance.

Ladysmith Police and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded just before 2 PM Monday afternoon to the 1200 block of East 16th Street South Ladysmith for a transformer that had blown. City Police were cleared from the scene when Excel Energy arrived. No other information was available.

Just before midnight Monday, a Ladysmith Police Officer made a traffic stop on Lake Avenue West, Ladysmith. According to the report, the Officer talked with the driver Adam Rosolowski, 18, who stated that he had drug paraphernalia in his glove box. Rosolowski was cooperative and was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Rosolowski was also found to be on Probation. The Department of Corrections placed a hold on Rosolowski. He was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail without incident.

Wausau (WAOW) — A body found Tuesday at Big Bull Falls Park in downtown Wausau is that of 50-year-old Scott Novak, according to a news release from the Wausau Police Department.

The person who called police to report the Wausau man’s death, said they knew Novak, and had seen him drinking heavily the night before his body was discovered, according to the news release. Police said his death does not appear to be suspicious.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday afternoon on Novak in Madison. The results of that autopsy found no obvious cause of death, but toxicology results are pending and expected in a couple weeks, police said.

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based Sargento Foods Inc., is expanding a voluntary recall of some cheeses due to a possible bacterial contamination.

The company recalled some cheeses Feb. 10, but expanded the recall Friday to include products produced on the same line. Sargento says it also cut ties with Indiana-based Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied cheese which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been confirmed.

The additional products include 8-ounce packages of Sargento’s Sliced Colby, Sliced Muenster, Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 7.5-ounce packages of Sliced Pepper Jack and 6.67-ounce packages of Sliced Tomato and Basil Jack.

The affected cheeses have various sell-by dates. To see if a product is part of the recall, and to see previously recalled items, visit info.sargento.com.