WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-20-17

In Rusk County news this past weekend, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint Friday afternoon, from the Flambeau School District. They requested to speak with a deputy regarding a student taking stuff out of the teachers desks.

Shortly after 10 PM Friday night, a theft was reported to Rusk County authorities. A male subject advised that someone had taken a fishing hut, ice auger, and fishing gear from the back of his truck which was parked on Main Street Sheldon. No other information was available.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at about 3:30 AM Saturday on River Avenue Ladysmith. According to the report, a City Officer assisted the County deputy and a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation the driver, Dakota J. Wisniewski, 22, was taken into custody for OWI 1st Offense and transported to RCMH for a blood draw.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call Saturday just before 12 Noon from a male subject advising that his vehicle went off the road into the ditch on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the report, the driver reached down to get his phone and he lost control. The driver was issued a citation for inattentive driving and no injuries were report.

A Rusk County deputy shortly before 2 AM Sunday did a bar check at Porky’s bar on Railway Avenue, Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, while doing a bar check, the deputy noticed Levi Hanson in the bar. Hanson was known to be on Probation. Probation was contacted and placed a hold on Hanson who was than taken into custody.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly before 2 AM this (Monday) morning of a possible Domestic incident. According to the report, a female subject went to get her child from a male subject because he was drinking. She advised that they pushed each other. After an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Late Saturday morning a Ladysmith Officer was informed by dispatch of a 911 call but was unable to determine the location of the call. The Officer later found that the call came from a residence on East Worden Avenue. According to the report, the Officer met with a female subject who called 911 because her and her boyfriend were fighting and he left. Brett M Bents was later found and was arrested for a violation of his Probation.

Saturday night at about 9:40, Ladysmith Police were dispatched to a residence on 1st Street South in reference to an argument between two parties. While investigating, Officers found that Jakeb James Kirk, 26, had been consuming beverage alcohol and was currently on a bond that he was not to be consuming beverage alcohol. Kirk was arrested for the offense and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Mother Nature is not being kind to the annual American Birkebeiner.

Events staff said the recent warmer weather and loss of snow on the ground means the overall race course will be changed. Here is the latest trail report from the American Birkebeiner’s website.

2.20.17 (9:00AM): After this weekend’s warm weather, along with warmer conditions and rain forecast for today, the ABSF team has determined that an adjustment in the overall race course is required. After this weekend’s warm weather, Lake Hayward is no longer a viable option for race week. Without Lake Hayward, there is no longer a possibility of finishing races in downtown Hayward. Given this decision, the International Bridge that normally spans Highway 63, will not be installed for Birkie week races this year. We know snow is in the forecast, but a downtown finish is no longer a feasible option for 2017 events. Even if we are to receive snow later this week, a downtown finish is no longer in the mix. Overall, the Birkie Trail base has remained quite stable after this past weekend’s weather. Trails north of OO have fared well and trails south of OO remain mostly intact. As of today, the possibility of finishing at Duffy Field in Hayward remains an option for Birkie Week races. That being said, we are being very realistic with our contingency plans and are focusing on the increasing likelihood of staging Birkie week events on the trail north of OO. Decisions on the location of Thursday events will be made tomorrow (Tuesday) and participants/volunteers will be notified as soon as a decision is made. Before any decisions are made regarding Friday and Saturday events, we’ll need to wait and see what Mother Nature has in store for us in the next 24 hours. As conditions or plans change, we’ll notify all through Birkie Alert emails, Facebook posts, Twitter, and will update this page on the latest news and developments.

The American Birkebeiner’s events run from Thursday, February 23rd through Sunday, February 26th. The classic 55K ski race is Saturday, February 25th. The events attract more than 13,000 skiers and thousands of spectators from around the world, and contributes millions of dollars to the Hayward-Cable-northwestern WI economy.