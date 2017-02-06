WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-6-17

(Madison, WI) — The numbers of speeding convictions by Wisconsin drivers jumped by seven-percent in 2015, and the state D-O-T expects another increase for last year after almost one full decade of declines. An analysis by the Wisconsin State Journal shows that 453-thousand drivers were convicted of speeding in a three year period ending in 2015. Officers in the remote northern counties of Sawyer, Florence, and Taylor gave out the fewest tickets for each mile motorists drove — while Jefferson, Racine, and Fond du Lac counties issued the most per mile. Fond du Lac County has Rosendale — a small town that’s well known for its strict speeding enforcement which police credit for its relatively low numbers of serious crashes. Rosendale, population one-thousand, had 14-hundred more speeding convictions in the three year period than in Green Bay, with 100 times the population. In Racine County, motorists have complained for years about the high numbers of tickets given on Interstate 94.

(Undated) — A bright fireball is seen and heard across the Midwest during the night, and it appeared to be a meteor. The American Meteor Society says it received almost 200 reports of a green fireball flashing in the sky as of 1:30 this (Monday) morning. The National Weather Service office in Sullivan posted video on Twitter of the bright fireball in Plover, near Stevens Point. W-I-T-I T-V in Milwaukee says one person in the Oshkosh area reported that it shook a building. Most of the meteor sightings were along Lake Michigan between Manitowoc and Sheboygan through the Milwaukee area and south to Chicago. The Weather Service in the Quad Cities said bright flashes were recorded from Des Moines, Iowa eastward to Indiana.

In Rusk County news over the weekend, Sunday night at about 7:35 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female subject advising Rusk County authorities that her husband took a handful of drugs and had been drinking. According to the report, he has made threats of harming himself. After a short time the Bruce ambulance arrived at the scene and the male was detained in the ambulance. The ambulance needed a deputy to ride with them to Sacred Heart hospital. During the transfer, the patient stated he was going to hurt the female paramedic. The patient was cuffed to the gurney. No other information was available.

At about 6 PM Friday, Ladysmith Police, a Rusk County deputy and a State Patrol Officer, responded to the 5th Quarter Bar on Miner Avenue Ladysmith. According to the report, a male subject, Matthew L. Deridder, 27, came into the bar and on the way out pulled out a gun. Ladysmith Police made contact with Deridder in the Hope Lutheran Church parking lot. Matt Deridder was arrested on a Probation hold and transported to the Rusk County jail. Deridder had a PBT of .169.

(Undated) — Two snowmobile deaths have been reported in Wisconsin during the weekend, for a total of nine this winter. In west central Wisconsin, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Michael Melde of Sparta died Saturday when his machine lost control on a curve, and struck fencing and a bridge overpass in Wilton near Highway 71. The other snowmobile death occurred early Sunday in Oconto County in northeast Wisconsin. Officials say an unidentified man died after his snowmobile veered out of control on a curve and apparently struck at least one tree. The state D-N-R continues to investigate both deaths — and the total statewide snowmobile deaths for the season are four higher than on this day last winter.

Governor Scott Walker today announced his K-12 education increase will lift total investment to $11.5 billion over the state’s two-year budget, an all-time high. The Governor’s upcoming budget proposal includes $649 million in new state aids for all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools in his budget proposal set to be unveiled on Wednesday.

The news comes on the heels of Governor Walker’s plan to significantly increase state funding for sparsity and transportation aids for Wisconsin’s rural schools.

“Our reform dividends in Wisconsin are working, allowing us to increase state aids to an all-time high,” Governor Walker said. “We are ramping up state support for our public schools, and we are also investing in important things like mental health programs for our children and early college credit so students can get a head start on college, career, and life.”

Governor Walker is also making strong investments in Wisconsin’s K-12 public schools in other areas such as mental health programs, summer school grants, performance funding for Milwaukee schools, and special education workforce readiness grants.

(Washington, DC) — Federal officials say the number of Wisconsinites who signed up for new Obamacare coverage for 2017 grew by one-point-six-percent. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services says almost 243-thousand state residents chose plans on the federal purchasing exchange during the three month open enrollment period that ended January 31st. By mid December, Wisconsin had a 14-percent increase in enrollments for coverage that took effect at the start of the 2017. But officials say enrollments took a big drop nationally during January, especially as the future of Obamacare became more of a topic of speculation among Republicans in Washington. Those signing up for coverage after mid December will start being insured in March.