Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-3-17

Thursday evening shortly before 7 PM, a Rusk County deputy was out with three snowmobiles on Nachtwey Road near Highway 8 Bruce. According to the Police log, one snowmobile fled the area North bound on Nachtwey Road. After an investigation, one of the subjects showed an active Felony DOC Warrant. The warrant was valid and the subject was taken into custody. Citations were issued to two other subjects for failing to stop at a stop sign on the snowmobile trail at Highway 40. A citation was issued to a subject for non-registration of a snowmobile.

A female subject late Thursday morning advised Ladysmith police that she believes her fathers vehicle was keyed sometime between 12 Midnight and 1 AM Thursday morning located on West 9th Street North. The complainant believed it was her neighbor keying the vehicle in retaliation for reporting the suspect smoking THC. The City Officer observed a scratch in the hood consistent with a vehicle being keyed. The case is under investigation.

Thursday afternoon at 1:30, Razor’s Edge contacted Ladysmith Police to report that a female subject left some personal property and a small baggy of Marijuana behind at the Salon. According to the report, when the subject returned she stated that she wanted the staff to return her Tobacco. A City Officer collected a small plastic bag containing a Green leafy substance that smelled of THC. City Police questioned the suspect who advised that she did not know what was in the bag. A citation was issued to the suspect for Possession of THC. After issuing the citation she asked if she could have it back. Police later used a Narco Pouch to test the contents of the bag which tested positive for THC.

Stanley-Boyd (WQOW) — Rural school districts across the state can often face some unique challenges when it comes to funding. Governor Scott Walker (R-WI) is hoping a 2017 budget proposal will change that.

On Thursday, a full room of Stanley-Boyd students sat down to listen to Gov. Walker’s proposal, which includes a $20 million bump in sparsity aid. That money would be available to schools with fewer than 1,000 students, which includes Stanley-Boyd.

Gov. Walker said, among other things, the boost in funding is aimed at improving technology and internet access. One example is to add hot spots to buses, or making hot spots available to take home if kids don’t have access to the internet.

“A student who might have a long ride to and from school, that’s a lost opportunity to work on stuff for their class or their homework assignments, and so a hot spot allows them to do that, and even sending them home in some cases. Our goal in the next two years is to make sure every part of the state has access to broadband and to high-speed internet connections, but in the duration we want to make sure that every student doesn’t have to wait for that,” said Gov. Walker.

Gov. Walker’s proposal is not equal to all rural districts, as those with larger enrollments won’t qualify for some of those additional dollars. He plans to present his state budget next week.

For a rural community, the Barron Area School District has quite a diverse student body, thanks in large part to the town’s Somali immigrant and refugee population.

A population that’s still coming to terms with President Trump’s recent executive order on immigration. That’s because Somalia is 1 of the 7 Muslim-majority countries the President has banned citizens from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

“There have been families that are directly impacted by that here in the district,” Superintendent Craig Broeren told News 18 Thursday. “Whether it be fear or concern about what lies ahead, or actually separation of family members.”

Broeren said after the executive order was signed, he asked to staff to pay extra attention to their Somali students in case they were emotional or anxious about it. But he said overall there haven’t been any problems.

School administrators hope they’ll soon be able to start the school year before Sept. 1.

A state law enacted in 2000 and pushed by the tourism industry prohibits public schools from starting earlier than September. Republican Rep. Jim Ott is circulating a bill that would remove that restriction.

Schools have pushed for years for the option of starting earlier to align with high school sports practices and free up time for advanced placement exams in the spring. Advocates say support for the measure among administrators has never been so high.

But businesses that rely on tourists don’t want school years shifting back into August, one of their most profitable months. And Republican Sen. Luther Olsen, whose district includes the Wisconsin Dells, says he’ll veto any budget that includes the measure.

On Super Bowl Sunday, transportation safety officials are hoping that any violent collisions occur on the football field and not along highways. Those planning to attend or host a Super Bowl party, especially when alcohol is served, should develop a game plan for safe travel. This could include arranging for a designated driver or other safe ride home, and never allow others to drive impaired. To enhance safety for all travelers, law enforcement across Wisconsin will keep a sharp eye out for impaired drivers. People can download the Zero in Wisconsin Drive Sober mobile app that includes a “find a ride” feature. Last year on Super Bowl Sunday, Wisconsin recorded four traffic related deaths.

(Madison, WI) — For the first time in more than two years, Wisconsin’s cheese production is less than the same month the previous year. The U-S-D-A says the Badger State made about 271-million pounds of cheese in December, seven-tenths-of-one-percent less than the year before. The Wisconsin Ag Connection says it’s the first time in 26 months that the state’s year to year cheese output went down. Italian cheese was the only category to have a higher output from last December in the state, with an increase of two-point-one-percent as Cheddar, American, and mozzarella all had decreases ranging from one-point-seven to three-point-two percent. Wisconsin remains far and away the nation’s top cheese producer, making 55-million pounds more than second place California with a total national output of a little more than one-billion pounds for December.