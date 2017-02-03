Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-2-17

(Sun Prairie, WI) — Wisconsin’s most famous groundhog says we’ll have six more weeks of winter. Jimmy saw his shadow at 7:10 a-m on this Groundhog Day, during a ceremony at Cannery Square in Sun Prairie. The community northeast of Madison held its 69th annual celebration, and the current Jimmy is the 12th to make a prediction. The Madison area had clear skies this (Thursday) morning, after much of Wisconsin had cloudy weather for much of the previous three weeks. Jimmy made the same prediction as Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, who also saw his shadow.

Wednesday afternoon at about 4:35, a male subject came to the dispatch window at the LEC. According to the police log, the subject advised that he was turning himself in on a Probation warrant. The warrant was confirmed and he was taken to the Rusk County jail.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at about 10:30 PM Wednesday night on Bisson Road, Ingram. According to the report, the Rusk County deputy was out with the driver for field sobriety. The driver was taken into custody and taken to the Rusk County jail. The subject was taken to the RCMH but refused a blood draw and then transported back to the LEC.

At 11:30 PM Wednesday night the Barron County Sheriff’s Office advised Rusk County authorities of a car accident in Rusk County on South Townline Road. Barron County advised the vehicle was way in the woods. According to the report, the vehicle crash occurred on Town Line Road near the Barron County line. The driver was transported by ambulance to LMC in Rice Lake with significant injuries. The vehicle was in the woods about 50 feet North of the roadway. No other information was available.

Wednesday afternoon a male subject reported to Ladysmith police that within the last couple of weeks someone removed a 1914 Stevens 22 single shot pistol from his business on Worden Avenue East. The complainant said that the pistol is a antique and he had it in a room on display and the gun was resting on a table. There was a large glass covering the table that the suspect would have had to lift up in order to reach in and grab the pistol. The case is under investigation.

Another theft complaint was reported Wednesday afternoon to Ladysmith police. A female subject advised that her work phone was believed to have been taken from her desk area at her place of employment at NWCEP between Friday Jan 27 and Monday Jan 30. The subject advised that the phone is a Samsung Smart Phone in a White Otterbox case. She advised that numerous clients are inside the business and it is unknown who would have had access to the phone. The phone has been turned off and cannot be called and the phone’s access has also been suspended.

A male subject reported to Ladysmith Police Wednesday afternoon that sometime between 5:30 PM Tuesday and 7:50 AM Wednesday, an unknown person threw multiple eggs at the front of her residence on Lindoo Avenue. The complainant did not have any specific suspects in the egging. The residence has been egged previously and damaged the siding. Additional patrol would be given to the area.

(Madison, WI) — A new plan is being unveiled today (Thursday) to give one free year of tuition at U-W Madison to some of the first students in their families to seek college degrees. The students would have to transfer to Madison after two years of schooling at the U-W Colleges around the state and certain technical schools — and it would only take effect if the state provides funding. Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank will present the package to the U-W Board of Regents, in the hopes of getting it into the next budget. Governor Scott Walker has talked about increasing state funds for the U-W and cutting tuition. Madison also plans to change the contracts that guarantee transfers from the various colleges, requiring better grades and more specific courses they need to transfer.

(Undated) — The numbers of Wisconsinites filing for bankruptcy are the lowest in nine years. Sixteen-thousand-831 state residents filed for all types of bankruptcy throughout the state last year — nine-percent less than in 2015, and the lowest since 2007. Almost 30-thousand people in Wisconsin filed for bankruptcy during the Great Recession — and the numbers have dropped steadily since 2010 as a growing economy helped more people improve their finances. Milwaukee bankruptcy lawyer James Miller says the decline seems to correspond to the reductions in mortgage foreclosures since the recession ended. Most personal bankruptcies are Chapter Seven filings, which allow people to wipe out things like credit card and medical debts to get fresh starts.

(Madison, WI) — A state advisory group has recommended about 60 ideas for renewing Wisconsin’s fight against chronic wasting disease in the deer herd. The panel completed four months of work by making its final proposals Wednesday. The biggest measure involves what the committee calls “targeted culling” of deer on private and public lands that the D-N-R can reach. Big Game leader Bob Nack says the “culling” would not be as complete as the controversial eradication of deer from diseased areas a number of years ago — and panel member George Meyer says the “culling” would most likely make the most highly populated deer areas thinner. Other proposals would seek to keep the fatal deer brain disease from spreading from wild deer to captive animals in game farms.

(Madison, WI) — Telephone scams are the biggest problem for Wisconsin consumers. State officials say telemarketing calls topped the list of people’s complaints to the consumer protection bureau in 2016 — and many callers tried to steal money with things like false threats about unpaid taxes, or requests to give personal data to potential identity thieves. The state received 37-hundred complaints about those scams last year, 45-percent more than the year before and three times as many as the Number two problem from 2016, landlord/tenant disputes. Other telecommunications’ disputes were third on the state’s Top Ten list of consumer complaints — and identity thefts were fourth, down 48-percent due mainly to fewer tax filing scams. Home improvement was fifth followed by inaccurate gas pumps, car repairs and sales, faulty computer equipment, and warranty disputes.