Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-1-17

Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to increase and expand aid that’s targeted to the state’s most rural, low-populated schools.

Walker on Wednesday released details of his rural schools funding plan. He is also calling for increasing state aid to help rural schools pay high transportation costs and require the University of Wisconsin to develop a program to train teacher’s aides and other paraprofessionals to become full-time teachers.

He is also proposing increasing funding for broadband and technology grants.

Walker says he is also planning to provide a “significant” increase for all public schools. He says details of that were to be released soon.

All of the funding proposals will be in Walker’s budget he releases next week. Walker was making the announcement at stops at three rural schools.

Late Tuesday afternoon a clerk at the Krist Oil Company store on 1st Street North Ladysmith, stated to Ladysmith Police that she observed a female subject place a green box in her purse of something from the medicine aisle. The subject then came to the counter and only paid for 3 pieces of candy. According to the report, after the subject left, the clerk checked and found a green box of cough syrup missing. A City Officer went to the suspects residence and attempted to make contact with her. The suspect would not answer the door and the City Officer observed her and her son inside the residence but would not answer the door. They then ran and hid inside the residence when the Officer knocked on the side window. The Ladysmith Police will continue to follow up on this case.

WLDY-WJBL received information that the Rusk County Snowmobile Trails will reopen this Thursday, Feb 2nd at Noon. Fair conditions are expected on the trails in the county.

2017 will be an exciting year for The Lighthouse; first of all, they have been awarded grant funding that will enable them to replace siding and windows and add two bedrooms to the existing shelter. Construction began in January. Secondly, the most exciting news is that the Flambeau Mining CO. has offered to donate a second house to them to be used as a men’s shelter. It was the Mining Co. that donated a house in 2008 that became our current shelter. If it weren’t for the generosity of Flambeau Mining, the homeless of Rusk County could not be assisted in the comprehensive way that they are now. They are appealing to the Community to help them with start-up and first year’s expenses for the men’s shelter. It is particularly exciting that they will now be able to assist homeless men within Rusk County. The Lighthouse is non-profit agency, All Donations are tax deductible.

(Washington, DC) — President Donald Trump’s U-S Supreme Court nominee gets praise from Trump’s fellow Republicans in Wisconsin, and scorn from the state’s Democrats. Appeals judge Neil Gorsuch was named Tuesday night to replace the late Antonin Scalia, whose seat was left vacant for most of last year while the Senate failed to confirm Obama nominee Merrick Garland. Senate Republican Ron Johnson says Gorsuch appears to interpret the law as a judge and not as a “super legislator.” Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin says Gorsuch has a “deeply troubling record” which she said includes rulings against “disabled students … workers … and women’s reproductive health care.” G-O-P House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville says Trump kept his promise to name a justice who shows “loyalty to the Constitution and a strong commitment to life,” while Madison House Democrat Mark Pocan said the country needs views “reflecting the majority of Americans — not just narrow, conservative interests.”

(Undated) — The next election for a Wisconsin U-S Senate seat is 21 months away, but Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin is already in campaign mode. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Baldwin has emailed supporters for donations to respond to an attack from a group that wants Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to run as a Republican. Jack Daly leads a “draft Clarke” group that registered in January — and it has a website which reads, “A G-O-P controlled Trump state like Wisconsin should not be represented by a liberal lesbian extremist like Tammy Baldwin.” The first openly gay senator in U-S history calls the attack “stomach turning name calling” that has become so familiar in what Baldwin calls “today’s post Trump campaign landscape.” Clarke has given no indication that he might run for the Senate.

(Undated) — Three people have died in a pair of Tuesday night traffic crashes in opposite corners of Wisconsin. In Milwaukee, police say two men died after a car slammed into a bridge pillar on the city’s north side — and an 18-year-old man who was armed with a gun ran off before he was arrested a short time later. Officers say they found another gun and apparent narcotics in the vehicle. In western Wisconsin, the State Patrol says a pickup truck driver carrying a semi load of industrial fans jackknifed and hit another semi on Interstate 94 near Menomonie in Dunn County. Officials say a 36-year-old Franklin, Kentucky man was pinned in his truck and died there, while the other semi driver from suburban Chicago escaped injury — and none of the victims’ names were immediately released in either crash.