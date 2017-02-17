Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-17-17

The spring-like turn we have been talking about the last several days will materialize today and continue through the weekend. Friday is actually likely to be a warmer day than Saturday as an unusually warm core of air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere arrives from the west. This, combined with sunshine will lead to mid April-like highs .. in the 50s. I expect some of our southern areas to not only see the first 50 degree temperatures of the year, but possibly even a few 60s as well. The record in Eau Claire is 55, set back in 1981, and 64 in La Crosse, set in the same year. There is decent chance Eau Claire could tie or break this record, while La Crosse should come up short. The average high for February 17 is 30°.

A cold front will then pass through at night, temporarily shifting winds and leading to some fog development into early Saturday. The air mass will be a touch cooler so highs will also likely be a bit lower. A mostly sunny sky will return with highs closer to 50°. The large upper ridge that is responsible for the unusual warmth will remain over the region Sunday into early next week. Temperatures should start to warm up a little more on Sunday as the next warm front develops in the Plains and moves east. Southerly flow will start to increase, helping to bring milder air northward. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A Mondovi man, who is accused of making numerous bomb threats using email and Facebook, was found not competent on Thursday.

An Eau Claire County judge made that ruling in the case against Dustin Hewitt. He’s accused of making a bomb threat to the Rusk County Law Enforcement Center in 2016 , forcing evacuation of the jail and courthouse. Investigators said he made similar threats to the Eau Claire Probation and Parole Office, the Ladysmith Police Department and the headquarters for godaddy.com.

On Thursday, the judge ordered that Hewitt be committed for treatment. He faces similar charges in Rusk County.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind says he is not ruling out a run for governor in 2018 against Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

The western Wisconsin congressman from La Crosse has frequently been mentioned as a possible candidate for governor, but he’s never run. But Kind tells Wisconsin Public Radio on Thursday that the state needs new leadership after six years under Walker.

Kind says he hasn’t decided whether he will run.

Kind says, “I’ve been troubled, as many people have throughout the state, in regards to the direction of where we’ve gone as a state, the unnecessary division, pitting people against each other, dividing families.”

Walker is expected to seek a third term in 2018.

(Madison, WI) — Two Republican state lawmakers got a lot of heat for proposing that Daylight Savings Time be eliminated. Now, W-I-S-C T-V says Representatives Samantha Kerkman of Salem and Mike Schraa of Oshkosh plan to change the bill so Wisconsin stays on Central Standard Time all year long. That would have been the effect of the original legislation, which according to Schraa attracted opposition in hundreds of Facebook posts in the seven days since the measure was first made public. Schraa says the new bill makes it clearer that it’s about eliminating time changes which he says make it hard on children and animals, and increases the risk for heart attacks. He said some vocal constituents came up with the idea — while opponents generally said it would hurt summer tourism and recreation by making it darker one hour earlier.

The Ladysmith Lions Club presents there 6th annual Fun on the Frozen Flambeau this Saturday and Sunday. They have over $20,000 in prizes and there will be food, beverages and raffles throughout the weekend. A number of events will be held both days. On Saturday they have snow sculpting contest, Free face painting, vintage snowmobile swap and show, Model airplane show and demonstration plus dog sled races and the polar plunge at Noon. They have a bean bag tournament, toilet seat toss tournament and the Ladysmith Drift Busters poker run. From 6-10 PM Saturday night, the Party rock variety band Commotion will be playing. Sunday starts with the Ladysmith Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast from 7-10 AM. The 6th annual Ladysmith Lions Club fishing contest will be from 10 AM until 2 PM. They have a youth fishing area from 10 AM until 1 PM plus frozen turkey bowling and raffle drawings from 10 AM until 2 PM Sunday. The events will be held at the end of Leonhard Lane, off Highway 8 between Tony and Ladysmith.