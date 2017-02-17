Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-16-17

(Undated) — Governor Scott Walker appears to have snuffed out Democratic claims that he’s interested in becoming President Donald Trump’s new nominee for labor secretary. Fast food magnate Andrew Puzder withdrew from his bid Wednesday, after Senate Republicans said they did not have the votes to confirm him amid reports that he opposed raising the minimum wage and his firm did not fully investigate sexual harassment allegations. Walker’s office said Trump has not made an offer to the Republican governor, and repeated that he has no interest in joining the Cabinet. Walker himself wrote the following tweet — “The future is too bright in (Wisconsin) for me to do anything other than being governor.” Three hours after that tweet, the state Democratic Party issued a statement that working families should “fear what may lie ahead,” based on Walker’s record.

Wednesday morning at about 8:30, a Probation Officer asked for assistance from Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police in taking a subject into custody. At 9:00 AM Probation and Parole conducted a search of the subjects residence on Sabin Avenue East, Ladysmith for a possible firearm. A firearm was reportedly located in the residence. Johnny S. Smith, 51, was placed on a Probation hold and taken into custody by a Rusk County deputy. The City Officer took possession of the .22 Revolver and taken as evidence. The case will be sent to the DA’s Office for review.

At about 2:45 PM Wednesday, a female employee at the 12 mile Cenex Convenience Store on Highway 27, Conrath, advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a gas drive off that took place on Feb. 12th just before 4 PM in the amount of $15.29. She advised that they know who the person was and they attempted first to contact them on facebook. When they failed the manager told her to call the Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the female suspect pumped $15.29 worth of gas and left the gas station without paying for the gas. On video, the suspect did not make an attempt to pay for the gas. A Rusk County deputy was unable to make contact with the subject.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at about 9:20 PM Wednesday night. According to the police log, after an investigation, one male and one female were detained. No other information was available.

Just before 10 PM Wednesday, Ladysmith Police responded to an address on Worden Avenue East for a welfare check. According to the report, a male subject advised that people with a dog were staying in his apartment and he did not want them there. He also advised that people he did not know were coming and going from his apartment and he wanted them all out. When City Officers arrived they asked for permission to search the residence. The owner gave permission to the Officers to search the residence for people and other illegal drugs that may be present in the apartment. Carissa K Jordan, 23, was discovered hiding under some blankets at the head of the bed. The Officer continued to search the room and discovered a glass pipe believed to be used to smoke methamphetamine hidden under the mattress. Jordan was placed under arrest for possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia and a Probation Warrant.

Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy says he won’t challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2018, clearing the way for other Republicans who had been waiting for his decision to get in the race.

Duffy announced Thursday that he decided against challenging Baldwin, who will be up for re-election for the first time next year. Duffy is in his fourth term representing northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Duffy says in a statement that “this is not the right time for me to run for Senate.” He and his wife have eight children and Duffy says “family always comes first.”

Numerous other Republicans have been considering the race, including state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Madison businessman Eric Hovde.

Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir says she was seriously considering running for U.S. Senate before U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy announced he would not be a candidate.

And Vukmir said Thursday with the news that he’s out, she is moving forward with evaluating whether to get in. Vukmir says she has no timeline for when she will make a final decision.

Vukmir lives in Brookfield and has been in the state Legislature since 2003. She is one of several Republicans considering a Senate run next year against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Vukmir says she is evaluating whether she’s the best person to run, if she can put together a team and raise money for the race that’s expected to be a target for both Republicans and Democrats