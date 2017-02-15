Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-15-17

(Madison, WI) — Less than one of every ten Wisconsin adults are expected to vote in next Tuesday’s primaries, in which the race for public school superintendent is the only statewide contest. The Elections Commission is not predicting a turnout for this one — but three similar primaries since 2001 only attracted about six-percent of eligible voters. State Superintendent Tony Evers is challenged by consultant John Humphries and former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz — and the top two vote getters will advance to April, along with primary winners for circuit judges in Manitowoc, Polk, and Trempealeau counties plus other local government and school board posts. Only five school referendums are up next week, as opposed to the 65 school funding and borrowing questions that await voters in April. Tuesday’s largest project is for a new field house and fitness center at Waterford High School, with 12-point-two-million dollars in bonding.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Republicans want to restrict recounts so only those who lose extremely close elections can ask for them. Senate elections panel chairman Devin LeMahieu (leh may’hew) says he never again wants to see what happened in December — when the Green Party’s Jill Stein was granted a statewide recount of the presidential contest. LeMahieu is among three lawmakers seeking cosponsors for a bill to only let candidates who lose by one-percent or less ask for recounts, and Stein has not commented. She finished a distant fourth in the White House contest last November, and she convinced donors to cover her cost for the Wisconsin recount of less than two-million dollars — and G-O-P Governor Scott Walker later accused Stein of using the process to build a list of donors for future contests. LeMahieu tells WisPolitics Dot Com he echoes that opinion.

Just after midnight this (Wednesday) morning, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Main Street Bruce. According to the police log, after an investigation a male subject was taken into custody for Baby Luke. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could give school boards and other governmental bodies a way around the open meetings law.

The case up for argument Wednesday focuses on whether meetings of a committee created by employees of the Appleton Area School District should have been open to the public. The committee reviewed books for a ninth grade class.

More broadly, the court will examine whether committees created like the one in Appleton are exempt from the law.

Lower courts have sided with the district, which said the discussions were not subject to the open meetings law.

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel, the Wisconsin Newspapers Association and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association all argue that the meetings should have been open.

Wisconsin’s Summer Food Service Program is seeking sponsors to provide meals to economically disadvantaged children during the 2017 summer break from school. Sponsors can be, Public or private nonprofit school food authorities. Public or private nonprofit summer camps, Units of local, municipal, county, tribal, or state governments, Public or private colleges or universities that are currently participating in the National Youth Sports and Precollege Programs and Private nonprofit organizations.

Last year, Wisconsin’s 217 Summer Food Service Program sponsors provided nearly 2.83 million free meals to children from low-income families during the summer months. Sponsors operated 888 sites statewide in 2016, up nearly 100 sites over the past two years. Wisconsin has been offering meals to disadvantaged youth through the Summer Food Service Program since the federal program began in 1975. We’ve seen continued growth over the years as the state’s public and private schools and nonprofit organizations step up their sponsorship and number of nutrition sites so they can serve the many families who need food assistance during the summer. The most common sponsor for the Summer Food Service program has been local school districts that combine a meal program with their summer school sessions.