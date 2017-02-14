Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-14-17

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says it’s clear that President Donald Trump has a bureaucracy that does not support his agenda — and Michael Flynn’s resignation proves it. On Fox News this (Tuesday), Johnson — a Republican who heads the Senate’s Homeland Security panel — says Trump will “have to come to grips” with his staff. Johnson says it’s troublesome that were leaks to the media about Flynn’s contacts with Russia’s ambassador before Trump took office — and Flynn admitted giving “incomplete information” about that to the White House. Johnson says those types of leaks are “incredibly damaging” to the nation, but he did not say they were illegal. In a tweet this (Tuesday) morning, Trump said the “real story” is “so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington,” and he asked why they’re happening.

Just after 9 PM Monday night, a male subject advised that someone went into the ditch on Spur Road near Sheldon and the driver took off running towards the railroad tracks. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. According to the report, while initially investigating the crash, a dark colored SUV approached from VV/Spur Road, then squealed the tires and rapidly fled the area. The Rusk County deputy pursued the vehicle thinking it was involved with the crash since the driver initially fled the area on foot. The pursuit of the SUV continued to the county line, then into Taylor County where the deputy terminated the pursuit to avoid causing further issues. The original driver of the crashed vehicle ended up coming back to the crash scene and appeared to be unrelated to the fleeing vehicle. The driver was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Monday morning at 2;35 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a call from an unknown person asking for Police to be sent to 9th Street because someone was at his door with a gun. According to the police log, when dispatch attempted to get more detailed information they lost contact with the caller. City Police along with Rusk County deputies patrolled the area but nothing out of the ordinary was observed. Police listened to the recording of the call and the voice sounded similar to a voice they recognize. The call was made on a private number and the caller also sounded calm on the recording. City Police patrolled around local businesses in case the call was made to clear police presence. Just after midnight Tuesday morning, it was believed that the voice was that of Charles Barna, 17. A City Officer made contact with Barna and he admitted to making the false call and being paid $20 so that a friend of his did not get pulled over for an unregistered vehicle. Barna was arrested for unlawful Phone Use-Obscenity.

(Marshfield, WI) — The survivor of a fatal snowmobile crash in central Wisconsin is hospitalized in fair condition. Clark County sheriff’s deputies say 46-year-old Steven Lautenstein of Loyal left a trail near Spencer, veered into a wooded area, and rolled Sunday morning about 15 miles northwest of Marshfield. He was taken to a Marshfield hospital and his passenger, 34-year-old Robert Kurz of Loyal, was killed. The crash is still being investigated, and it’s the 12th snowmobile death in Wisconsin this winter — and the fifth in the last eleven days.

Republican lawmakers are circulating a bill to expand broadband service in underserved parts of the state.

The bill made public Tuesday is sponsored by Rep. Romaine Quinn and Sen. Howard Marklein. It would allocate $15.5 million in grants for rural areas. Almost a quarter of Wisconsinites live in rural areas and around 40 percent do not have broadband, or high-speed internet access, at home.

Quinn and other Republican lawmakers focused on improving life in rural Wisconsin plan to hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the broadband bill and other initiatives to improve health care access and job creation.

Gov. Scott Walker’s budget proposal released last week included an additional $35 million for broadband, which includes the grants. A significant portion will go toward schools and educational institutions.

(Madison, WI) — If Governor Scott Walker has his way, most adults would have to work to be eligible for the state’s long running Homestead tax credit. Part of Walker’s proposed state budget would make able bodied adults younger than 62 have jobs to claim the Homestead credit, which is designed to help with housing taxes for low income homeowners and renters. Seniors and the disabled would be exempt from the work mandate, which would take effect in 2018 if Walker’s fellow Republicans in the Legislature go along with it. For those who remain eligible, Walker would resume automatic increases in the Homestead credit to inflation — something the G-O-P cut out in 2011, after former Democratic Governor Jim Doyle approved it in 2009. Last year, almost 200-thousand low income residents obtained 98-million dollars in Homestead credits.