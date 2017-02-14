WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-13-17

In Rusk County news over the past weekend, Friday morning shortly after 9 AM, a female employee advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a gas drive off at the Express Mart in Bruce. The gas drive off was for reportedly $75.62. The vehicle was described as a mid 2000 Grey Single Cab Chevy, Dually truck with Black Brush guard headed towards Ladysmith. Case was under investigation.

Saturday morning at about 4:45 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Domestic Violence complaint. According to the Police log, a male subject received a call from his sister who advised that she was punched by her boyfriend. The female advised the subject choked and hit her. After a few minutes a Rusk County deputy had the suspect detained. The Ladysmith ambulance was requested to take the victim and an infant child to RCMH. The male subject was taken into custody for OWI and taken to RCMH for a blood draw. The male suspect was then taken to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call Sunday morning at about 10:45, advising of a 1 vehicle rollover with two subjects in the vehicle on County Highway O, Bruce. According to the report, a vehicle was West bound on County Highway O and observed a grouse in the road. The driver turned around with intent to return and hit the grouse. The driver swerved to hit the grouse and lost control of the vehicle, entered the left ditch and rolled the vehicle once. The driver and passenger were treated at the scene but refused medical transport. The driver was cited for reckless driving.

A Ladysmith Officer while monitoring Radar on East 3rd Street North Saturday morning, observed a vehicle West Bound speeding. A traffic stop was made. According to the report, the driver admitted he did not have a valid drivers license because he is revoked for an OWI offense. The City Officer smelled drugs coming from inside the vehicle. The driver and passenger both admitted to having drugs which they voluntarily turned over the the Officer. Citations were issued to both subjects.

