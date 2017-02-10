Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-10-17

(Undated) — Governor Scott Walker says a “good chunk” of his proposed state budget will pass, but Senate G-O-P leader Scott Fitzgerald cites some big differences. At a WisPolitics Dot Com luncheon in Madison Thursday, Fitzgerald said public school aid will probably go up, but not by the 649-million dollars the Republican Walker seeks — and the Senate leader says lawmakers could also split with Walker on a self insurance program for health coverage, school choice, 600-million dollars in tax cuts, and more. In Milwaukee, Walker said he would reject tax or fee hikes of any type for new roads — and not just transportation fees as he mentioned before. In Appleton Thursday, Walker defended his budget plan to let the D-N-R raise admission and camping fees at state parks, after the state took away tax support for the parks two years ago. Walker continues his tour of Wisconsin today (Friday) to promote his budget package with stops in Platteville, Eau Claire, and New Richmond.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday afternoon received a Burglary complaint. A deputy was requested for the complaint at a residence on Nessa Road, Hawkins. According to the police log, the suspect made entry thru a basement window. It was unknown if items were taken as the home owner was not living there at the time of the incident. The case is under investigation.

At 8:25 PM Thursday, an anonymous call advised Rusk County authorities that a male subject left the Rusty Nail and went to the Thunder and Lighting on Main Street Hawkins. The male subject reportedly had been drinking and is on Probation. After a short time, a Rusk County deputy was in contact with the subject and he admitted to drinking and was in the Rusty Nail Bar. The subject had a PBT of .30. The subject was taken into custody and taken to RCMH for Medical clearance. Probation and Parole was contacted and they placed a hold on the subject.

A Rusk County deputy advised shortly after 9 PM Thursday of a one vehicle roll over on Highway 8 near Kaiser Road, Hawkins. The Hawkins Ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the subject hit a deer, left the roadway and overturned. The driver was the only occupant. The driver was evaluated by EMS, but was not transported. No other information was available.

(Menomonie, WI) — A lawyer for the man accused of killing a U-W Stout student from Saudi Arabia now says his client was acting in self defense. That’s what Chris Zipko told a Dunn County judge Thursday, when 27-year-old Cullen Osburn of Minneapolis had a bond hearing for the October 30th death of Hussain Alnahdi. Osburn waived extradition from Minnesota last week, where he was arrested on a warrant charging him with felony murder and aggravated battery. Judge Rod Smeltzer ordered a 75-thousand dollar bond, even though prosecutors wanted a one-million dollar bond in claiming that Osburn would leave the area again if he’s released, like he did right after the incident. He’ll have his formal initial appearance March 27th on allegations that he beat the 24-year-old Alnahdi twice — and police say the victim might have hit his head on a building as he went down.

NEW YORK (AP) – Sears may sell more locations, cut more jobs and put more of its famous brands on the block as part of its latest plan to revive the faltering retail chain.

The company, which also owns Kmart, said Friday that it is cutting costs by at least $1 billion a year. It also said that it was adding $140 million in liquidity by reworking its debt, giving the company more breathing room.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois, retailer, which has been losing money for years, also said comparable-store sales during the holiday shopping season weren’t as bad as industry analysts had believed them to be.

Shares of Sears Holding Corp., which are already down 40 percent this year, soared 30 percent at Friday’s opening bell.

Sears had already announced last month the closing of 150 of its 1,500 stores. It did not announce new store closures Friday, but said it would “actively manage our real estate portfolio to identify additional opportunities.”

It may also sell two of its brands — Kenmore appliances and DieHard car batteries — after striking a deal last month to sell its popular tool brand Craftsman.

Job cuts may also be on the way as it streamlines its organization structure, but the company did not release any details. Sears had about 178,000 employees in the U.S. last year.

From November to January, which includes the holiday shopping season, Sears expects sales to have fallen 10.3 percent at its established stores. That’s better than the drop of 13.1 percent that Wall Street had expected, according to FactSet.