Myrtle M. Willoughby, 83, died on Monday, Feb. 13th at her home in Bruce. She is survived by 3 sons and 2 daughters, Terry of Exland, Donald of Bruce, Thomas of San Diego, CA., Sandra Forbush of Oshkosh, Teresa Schaetzer of Sheboygan, her loving pet PUG Freddie, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Goldie Johnson of Exland and Daisey Raymer of Holmen.

Funeral Services for Myrtle Willoughby will be held on Friday, Feb. 17th at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. The Willoughby Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday after 4 PM and on Friday for an hour prior to service time.