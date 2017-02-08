Mitch W. Schultz, 53, of Cameron died on Monday, February 6th, 2017 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Joella; his 3 children: Whitney Weise of Cameron, Corey of Menomonie, and Ryan of Eagan, MN; 2 grandchildren: Cameron and Kendall; 3 brothers: James Beninghaus of Campbell, CA, Jay of Ladysmith, and Bart of St.Paul.

A memorial service for Mitch Schultz will be held on Saturday, February 11th, 2017 at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Reverend Dwight Hanson officiating. The Schultz family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 5:00PM until 8:00PM and also on Saturday from 9:00AM until the service at 10:00AM.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.