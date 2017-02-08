Lillian Jennie White, 92, of Jump River, died peacefully at her son’s home under the care of Hope Hospice. She is survived by 3 children: Ted (Marge) Thorgerson, Joe (Mary) Thorgerson, and Lois (Jerry) Shufelt all of Jump River, 8 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:30AM on Friday, February 17th, 2017 at the Jump River Community Center. Visitation will be from 10AM until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in the spring. Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family.