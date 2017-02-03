Lawrence T. “Larry” Lazar
Lawrence T. “Larry” Lazar of Hawkins died on Friday, Feb. 3rd, at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife Irene, 2 sons and 1 daughter, Chad, Christy and Nicholas all of Hawkins, 6 grandchildren, 5 brothers, Butch and Michael both of Hawkins, Donald of New Lisbon, Jeff of Cody, WY., and Mark of Tony, 2 sisters, Bernadine Makovsky of Prentice and Brenda Petkovsek of Kennan.
Memorial services for Larry Lazar will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, Feb. 10th at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Rev. Jody Becker officiating. Larry’s family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Rusk County News February 3, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-3-17 Thursday evening shortly before 7 PM, a Rusk County deputy was out with three snowmobiles on Nachtwey Road near Highway 8 Bruce. According to the Police log, one snowmobile fled the area North bound on Nachtwey Road. After an investigation, one of the subjects showed an active Felony DOC Warrant. The warrant […]
- Wisconsin Sports 2-3 February 3, 2017>>Bucks Say Trade Provides More Depth, Salary Cap Flexibility (Denver, CO) — Milwaukee Bucks’ G-M John Hammond says a trade for two veterans will create more frontcourt depth, and more salary cap flexibility. The Bucks dealt center Miles Plumlee to Charlotte Thursday for center Roy Hibbert and forward/center Spencer Hawes — and the Bucks put […]