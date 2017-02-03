Lawrence T. “Larry” Lazar of Hawkins died on Friday, Feb. 3rd, at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife Irene, 2 sons and 1 daughter, Chad, Christy and Nicholas all of Hawkins, 6 grandchildren, 5 brothers, Butch and Michael both of Hawkins, Donald of New Lisbon, Jeff of Cody, WY., and Mark of Tony, 2 sisters, Bernadine Makovsky of Prentice and Brenda Petkovsek of Kennan.

Memorial services for Larry Lazar will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, Feb. 10th at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Rev. Jody Becker officiating. Larry’s family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.