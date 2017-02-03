mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Lawrence T. “Larry” Lazar

Lawrence T. “Larry” Lazar of Hawkins died on Friday, Feb. 3rd, at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital.  He is survived by his wife Irene, 2 sons and 1 daughter, Chad, Christy and Nicholas all of Hawkins, 6 grandchildren, 5 brothers, Butch and Michael both of Hawkins, Donald of New Lisbon, Jeff of Cody, WY., and Mark of Tony, 2 sisters, Bernadine Makovsky of Prentice and Brenda Petkovsek of Kennan.

Memorial services for Larry Lazar will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, Feb. 10th at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Rev. Jody Becker officiating.  Larry’s family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the Church.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News February 3, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-3-17 Thursday evening shortly before 7 PM, a Rusk County deputy was out with three snowmobiles on Nachtwey Road near Highway 8 Bruce. According to the Police log, one snowmobile fled the area North bound on Nachtwey Road. After an investigation, one of the subjects showed an active Felony DOC Warrant. The warrant […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 2-3 February 3, 2017
    >>Bucks Say Trade Provides More Depth, Salary Cap Flexibility (Denver, CO) — Milwaukee Bucks’ G-M John Hammond says a trade for two veterans will create more frontcourt depth, and more salary cap flexibility. The Bucks dealt center Miles Plumlee to Charlotte Thursday for center Roy Hibbert and forward/center Spencer Hawes — and the Bucks put […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Patriots, Falcons out front in 2017 Way-Too-Early Power Rankings February 6, 2017
    And that's a wrap. The 2016 season ended moments ago, with the New England Patriots' 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots and Falcons have now joined the rest of the NFL in the offseason, where preparations for the 2017 campaign are well underway. You know what that means, […]
  • Super Bowl LI coverage: Patriots complete epic comeback February 6, 2017
    The Atlanta Falcons jumped out to a big lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, but the Patriots stormed back with one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, winning 34-28.  Here's everything you need to know about the game, and the path to how we got here. Jump to: Super Bowl […]
  • Tom Brady named Super Bowl MVP after leading historic Patriots rally February 6, 2017
    HOUSTON -- Because the Atlanta Falcons couldn't turn a fast start into a big finish, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed every bit of his big-game experience and every letter of his Hall of Fame r?sum?. Brady led the Patriots back from deficits of 21-0 and 28-3 with a throw-early, throw-late approach as the […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.