Joseph J. Hraban
Joseph J. Hraban, 57, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, February 23rd, at St Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield. He is survived by his wife, Kristie, 1 son, Sam of Fall Creek, 1 daughter, Rahbekah Kruppe of Glen Flora, 5 grandchildren, 2 step-sons, Jeremy Anderson of Minneapolis and Josh Anderson of Eau Claire, 2 brothers, Mike of Ladysmith and Phillip of Horicon, 2 sisters, Julianna Trevorrow of Mukwanago and Patricia Galetka of Glen Flora.
Memorial services for Joe Hraban will be held at 11 AM on Monday, Feb. 27th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Joe’s Family will receive friends Monday from 10 AM until service time.
- Wisconsin Sports 2-27 February 27, 2017>>Menard 5th At Daytona 500, Kenseth Crashes And Takes Last (Daytona Beach, FL) — Eau Claire native Paul Menard takes fifth at the Daytona 500, as Kurt Busch won the Great American Race with a pass on the final lap. Matt Kenseth of Cambridge was 40th and last, after his car and four others crashed […]
- Sr. Teresa M. Schueller February 24, 2017Sr. Teresa M. Schueller of the Order of the Servants of Mary, died on Friday, Feb. 24th, at the Ladysmith Nursing Home. Sr. is survived by members of the Servants of Mary, a sister-in-law, Anna and nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial for Sr. Teresa Schueller will be held on Tuesday, Feb 28, […]