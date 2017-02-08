mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Joanna J. Churchill

Joanna J. Churchill, 91, of Texas died on Sunday, January 29th, 2017 in Cedar Park, Texas. She is survived by nieces and nephews, 1 daughter: Jane Churchill of Austin, Texas and 2 brothers: Milton “Bud” Schmidt of Irving, Texas and Frank Schmidt of Grass Valley, California.

Memorial Services for Joanna Churchill will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, February 10th at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Reverend Bert Schultz officiating. Joanna’s family will receive friends from 10:00AM until service time on Friday at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church.

