Joanna J. Churchill
Joanna J. Churchill, 91, of Texas died on Sunday, January 29th, 2017 in Cedar Park, Texas. She is survived by nieces and nephews, 1 daughter: Jane Churchill of Austin, Texas and 2 brothers: Milton “Bud” Schmidt of Irving, Texas and Frank Schmidt of Grass Valley, California.
Memorial Services for Joanna Churchill will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, February 10th at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Reverend Bert Schultz officiating. Joanna’s family will receive friends from 10:00AM until service time on Friday at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church.
- Wisconsin Sports 2-8 February 8, 2017>>Packers Cut Starks (Green Bay, WI) — James Starks has been cut by the Green Bay Packers with a non football injury designation. The seventh year running back ended his season with a concussion that left him out since December 12th, when his S-U-V collided with a semitruck on Green Bay’s east side. He also […]
- Rusk County News February 7, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-7-17 LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Deputy made his initial court appearance in Rusk County Court. 44-year-old Doug Nitek of Conrath, Wisconsin is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Deputy Dan Glaze on October 30, 2016. He currently faces 31 charges, including homicide […]