Gladys Sue Wiacek
Gladys Sue Wiacek, 67, died on Saturday, Feb. 18th at her home in Sheldon. She is survived by her husband John and their son David and his wife Sarah, 3 grandchildren, Eric, Ashlynn and Bailey, all of Sheldon. She is also survived by 2 brothers and 7 sisters, Dorvin Story of Sheldon, Pete Story of Anmtigo, EllenHoech of Slinger, Carol Story and Addie Thorkelson, both of Lynnwood, WA., Marie Story of Post Falls, ID., Debbie Kujawa of Eau Claire, Jeane Story of Altoona and Peggy Warner of Chippewa Falls, a brother in law, a sister in law and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23rd, at 11 AM at The Sheldon Church of Christ with Rev. Jeremy Allard officiating. The Wiacek Family will receive friends at the Church on Thursday from 10 AM until service time. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.
