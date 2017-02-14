Edna A. Patrick
Edna A. Patrick, 93, died on Friday, Feb 10th, at the Artisan’s Senior Living Center in Middleton. She is survived by 1 daughter and 4 sons, Edna Patrick of Gilman, Kenneth of Sun City, West, AZ., Robert of Chicago, William of Middleton, and Tom of Coral Springs, FL., 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Edna Patrick will be held on Friday, Feb. 17th at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. The Patrick Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday for an hour prior to service time.
- Wisconsin Sports 2-14 February 14, 2017>>Bucks Beat Detroit, Gain Ground In Playoff Hunt (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have gained ground in the N-B-A playoff hunt after a 102-89 home victory against Detroit on Monday night. The Bucks moved into sole possession of ninth place in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Pistons for the eighth and final […]
- Rusk County News February 13, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-13-17 In Rusk County news over the past weekend, Friday morning shortly after 9 AM, a female employee advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a gas drive off at the Express Mart in Bruce. The gas drive off was for reportedly $75.62. The vehicle was described as a mid 2000 Grey Single […]