Edna A. Patrick, 93, died on Friday, Feb 10th, at the Artisan’s Senior Living Center in Middleton. She is survived by 1 daughter and 4 sons, Edna Patrick of Gilman, Kenneth of Sun City, West, AZ., Robert of Chicago, William of Middleton, and Tom of Coral Springs, FL., 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Edna Patrick will be held on Friday, Feb. 17th at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. The Patrick Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday for an hour prior to service time.