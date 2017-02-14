mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Edna A. Patrick

Edna A. Patrick, 93, died on Friday, Feb 10th, at the Artisan’s Senior Living Center in Middleton.  She is survived by 1 daughter and 4 sons, Edna Patrick of Gilman, Kenneth of Sun City, West, AZ., Robert of Chicago, William of Middleton, and Tom of Coral Springs, FL., 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Edna Patrick will be held on Friday, Feb. 17th at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.  The Patrick Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday for an hour prior to service time.

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 2-14 February 14, 2017
    >>Bucks Beat Detroit, Gain Ground In Playoff Hunt (Milwaukee, WI)  —  The Milwaukee Bucks have gained ground in the N-B-A playoff hunt after a 102-89 home victory against Detroit on Monday night. The Bucks moved into sole possession of ninth place in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Pistons for the eighth and final […]
  • Rusk County News February 13, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-13-17 In Rusk County news over the past weekend, Friday morning shortly after 9 AM, a female employee advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a gas drive off at the Express Mart in Bruce. The gas drive off was for reportedly $75.62. The vehicle was described as a mid 2000 Grey Single […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Wading through credibility of Tiger's injury updates proves tricky February 14, 2017
    He winced when he would bend over to pick up his tee. He walked down the fairway like a man twice his age. He rarely crouched to read a putt. He looked rigid and brittle, owning none of the willowy flexibility that had so brilliantly defined his game during the early years of his career. […]
  • Top 25 under 25: Which young NBA stars have the most upside? February 14, 2017
    Based on future potential, who are the NBA's top 25 to watch? Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Note: Each writer's individual rankings are listed at the bottom. 1. Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans Forward/center […]
  • Magic Johnson on Lakers adviser role: 'Working to call the shots' February 14, 2017
    Magic Johnson already has a goal in mind more than a week after being named an adviser to Los Angeles Lakers co-owner and president Jeanie Buss. "Working to call the shots, because it only works that way," Johnson told USA Today Sports when asked what he hopes his role will be. "Right now I'm advising. […]
RSS ABC NEWS
