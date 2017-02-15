Dorothy H. Jirak
Dorothy H. Jirak, 93 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 1 grandson and 2 sons: Joseph III of Rockton, IL and John of Madison.
Funeral services for Dorothy Jirak will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 18th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Dorothy’s family will receive friends from 9:30AM until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home.
