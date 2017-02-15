mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Dorothy H. Jirak

Dorothy H. Jirak, 93 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 1 grandson and 2 sons: Joseph III of Rockton, IL and John of Madison.

Funeral services for Dorothy Jirak will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 18th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Dorothy’s family will receive friends from 9:30AM until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 2-15 February 15, 2017
    >>Brewers To Hold First Practice (Phoenix, AZ)  —  The Milwaukee Brewers will hold their first official Spring Training workout today (Wednesday), after pitchers and catchers reported on Tuesday. Three pitchers will be restricted after having surgery in the offseason — Yhonathan Barrios with a bad shoulder, and Adrian Houser and Sean Nolin with elbow injuries. […]
  • Myrtle M. Willoughby February 14, 2017
    Myrtle M. Willoughby, 83, died on Monday, Feb. 13th at her home in Bruce. She is survived by 3 sons and 2 daughters, Terry of Exland, Donald of Bruce, Thomas of San Diego, CA., Sandra Forbush of Oshkosh, Teresa Schaetzer of Sheboygan, her loving pet PUG Freddie, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Goldie […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Stewart-Haas Racing sues Danica Patrick's sponsor for breach of contract February 15, 2017
    Stewart-Haas Racing has filed a $31 million breach of contract lawsuit against sponsor Nature's Bakery?after the company terminated its contract to pay $15.2 million a year to sponsor Danica Patrick?through 2018. The lawsuit, filed Friday in North Carolina state court, alleges Nature's Bakery terminated the three-year deal after one season, stating in a letter that […]
  • Patriots, Falcons out front in 2017 Way-Too-Early Power Rankings February 15, 2017
    And that's a wrap. The 2016 season ended moments ago, with the New England Patriots' 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots and Falcons have now joined the rest of the NFL in the offseason, where preparations for the 2017 campaign are well underway. You know what that means, […]
  • Daily fantasy golf: Genesis Open expert picks February 15, 2017
    Following? Jordan Spieth's?victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his ninth PGA Tour title, the field moves on to the Genesis Open. Our experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals. This week's panel is comprised of Bob Harig, Jonathan Coachman and Michael Collins, […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.