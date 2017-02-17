mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Dorothy H. Jirak

Dorothy H. Jirak, 93, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Feb. 14th at the Ladysmith Care Community.  She is survived by 2 sons, Joseph, III of Rockton, IL., and John of Madison. 1 grandson.

Funeral services for Dorothy Jirak will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, Feb. 18th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.  Dorothy’s family will receive friends from 9 AM until service time on Staurday at the funeral home.

RSS ABC NEWS
