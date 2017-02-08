Dana W. Best
Dana W. Best, 59 of Hawkins, died on Monday, Feb 6th. He is survived by his wife Rosey and their 4 children, Shaun of Hawkins, Renae Krings of Kronenwetter, Lisa Anderson of Ladysmith, David of Eau Claire, 8 grandchildren, his Mother Catherine Best of Hawkins, 2 sisters, Peggy Hanson of Ladysmith and Jamie Bricco of Eau Claire.
A Memorial Service for Dana Best will be held on Thursday, Feb 9th at 12:00 Noon at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Rev. Jody Becker officiating. The Best Family will receive friends at the Church on Thursday from 10 AM until time of services.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.
