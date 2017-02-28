Conrad S. Stonkey, 97, of Ingram, died on Tuesday, February 21st, at The Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Dover, WI. He is survived by 3 sons and 2 daughters, Robert of McKeesport, PA., Donald of Central Point, OR., Joseph SR. of Ladysmith, Anna Carter of Twin Lakes and Kathleen Johnson of Glen Flora. 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held for Conrad Stonkey on Friday, March 3rd, at 1 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veteran’s Assn. will be in the Ingram Cemetery. The Stonkey Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday from 12 Noon until service time.