Carl P. Olynick, 75, died on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at his home in Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife Joan; their 4 children: Carla Maier of Cornell, Carolyn Nosser of Sheldon, Connie Thompson of Ladysmith, and Carlie Olynick of Jump River; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 brother James of Hawkins; and 1 sister Josephine Hegeholz of Ladysmith.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held for Carl Olynick on Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Fr. Inna Pothireddy, Fr. John Potaczek, and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.

The Olynick Family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith on Sunday after 4:00PM and then on Monday at the church for an hour beginning at 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM.