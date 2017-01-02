Wisconsin Sports 1/3

>>Changed Replay Call Helps Bucks Beat Thunder

(Milwaukee, WI) — Tony Snell makes the play of the game without scoring a single point, to help the Bucks get by Oklahoma City 98-94 in Milwaukee on Monday night. The Bucks were leading by two with eight point eight seconds left when the Thunder’s Russell Westbrook stormed down the lane for the tying basket, and Snell knocked the ball out of bounds. The officials gave the ball to the Thunder, but a replay review showed that the ball went off Westbrook’s knee before going of bounds. So the Bucks got the ball, and Malcolm Brogdon was fouled and made two free throws to seal the Bucks’ second straight win. Westbrook led the Thunder with 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists as he failed to get a triple double for only the 19th time in 35 games — and Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 26 points, and ten boards as the Bucks went back above .500 at 17-16.

>>Cotton Bowl: Badger Defense Redeems Itself In Victory

(Arlington, TX) — The Wisconsin defense found the redemption it sought when the Badgers beat Western Michigan 24-16 in Monday’s Cotton Bowl near Dallas. The U-W erased the stigma of letting Penn State score five straight times in the Big Ten title game by holding Broncos’ quarterback Zach Terrell to 157 yards, one pick, and one T-D to Corey Davis — a projected N-F-L first rounder who was held to 73 yards on six catches as Western Michigan finished 13-1 while the Badgers went 11-3. Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli was named the Cotton Bowl’s outstanding offensive player with six catches for 83 yards and a T-D early in the fourth quarter that put the U-W up by 14. Senior Bart Houston started at Q-B for Wisconsin and completed 11 of 12 passes for 159 yards — but it was freshman Alex Hornibrook who threw the T-D to Fumagalli, and running back Corey Clement ended his Wisconsin career with 22 carries for 71 yards. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is a perfect 2-0 in bowls in his two years as the head coach.

>>Packers: Rollins Home From Hospital

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers’ corner Quinten Rollins is back home in Green Bay, after spending Sunday night in a Detroit hospital with a neck injury following the Pack’s N-F-C North title victory against the Lions. Coach Mike McCarthy says the second year pro is “progressing in a positive manner,” but some things “still have to be tested.” Rollins fell from the top of Lions’ receiver Marvin Jones, who made a 30 yard catch before he fell awkwardly and landed in a sitting position along a sideline. Corners Damarious Randall and Makinton Dorleant both had knee injuries in that game, and their playing status is uncertain for Sunday’s home Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants. As of five p-m Monday, about three thousand tickets were still available for the contest — and they’re available at Packers Dot Com.

>>Reports: Packers’ Wolf, Gutekunst To Interview For 49ers GM

(Green Bay, WI) — Two top Packers’ front office officials will reportedly interview for the vacant San Francisco 49ers’ general manager opening. U-S-A Today was the first to report that Green Bay Director of Football Operations Eliot Wolf will have his interview this week — and E-S-P-N says player personnel director Brian Gutekunst has lined up an interview. G-M Ted Thompson promoted both to their current posts last March, and the 34-year-old Wolf — son of Hall of Famer and former Packers’ G-M Ron Wolf — has informally been called Green Bay’s G-M “in waiting.” The Niners’ general manager’s post opened up when Fond du Lac County native Trent Baalke from Rosendale was fired Sunday night after a 2-14 season.

>>Women’s Hoops: Marquette Falls To Creighton

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette women’s basketball team loses its Big East home opener, 83-63 to Creighton on Monday. The Golden Eagles were outshot 52-to-36-percent, as the Blue Jays led by nine at the half and rolled from there. Erika Davenport and Amani Wilborn each scored 14 for Marquette, which fell to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in Big East play — while Brianna Rollerson scored a season high 22 and Audrey Faber had 21 for Creighton, which is now 3-0 in the conference and 9-4 overall. Earlier Monday, the Big East named Marquette sophomore Allazia Blockton as the league’s player of the week after she scored 21 in each of two road victories against Villanova and Georgetown.

>>Men’s Hoops: UW Hopes To Crack Indiana’s Home Dominance

(Bloomington, IN) — The Wisconsin men hope to put another chink into Indiana’s home dominance when the two teams play tonight (Tuesday) in Bloomington. The 13th ranked Badgers are 12-2 overall — and they hope to give former Marquette coach Tom Crean and his Hoosiers their second straight home loss. Twenty-fifth ranked Indiana snapped a 26 game home winning streak last week in losing its Big Ten opener to Nebraska, 87-83. The Badgers won their only conference game so far last week at home against Rutgers. After tonight (Tuesday), coach Greg Gard’s Wisconsin team has another tough road test set on Sunday at Purdue, which has won 25 of its last 28 at Mackey Arena.