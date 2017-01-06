Wisconsin Sports 1-6

>>Reports: Packers’ Wolf, Gutekunst Interviewed For 49ers GM

(Green Bay, WI) — Two Seattle executives could be the next to interview for the vacant San Francisco 49ers’ general manager job. Media reports say Green Bay Packer executives Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst were the first to interview on Thursday — and Seattle personnel chiefs Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer could be the next among eight possibilities to replace fired Niners’ G-M and Fond du Lac County native Trent Baalke. Packers’ G-M Ted Thompson refused to let Wolf interview for a G-M’s post in Detroit last year — and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Thompson’s decision to let Wolf and Gutekunst interview with San Francisco raises new questions about Thompson’s future. He turns 64 next week, he’s been the Pack’s G-M for 12 mostly successful years, his contract runs through the 2018 draft, and he has given no sign of retiring. The Journal Sentinel says team president Mark Murphy may have to decide whether to give the post to longtime Packers’ negotiator Russ Ball, or go outside the organization.

>>Only Two Packers Did Not Practice Thursday

(Green Bay, WI) — Only two Green Bay Packers did not practice Thursday, as the team gets ready for its Sunday Wild Card contest against the New York Giants. Running back James Starks and corner Quinten Rollins are still in the N-F-L’s concussion protocol. Receiver Randall Cobb is among eight Packers having limited participation in Thursday’s workout. Still, Cobb practiced for the second straight day after being out since mid December with an ankle injury — and corner Damarious Randall was listed as a full participant after being limited Wednesday with a knee injury from last week. Linebacker Joe Thomas returned to practice on a limited basis with a back injury.

>>Bucks’ Antetokounmpo Second In East All Star Frontcourt Fan Voting

(New York, NY) — Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is second in the fan voting for the three starting Eastern Conference frontcourt spots in the N-B-A All Star Game on February 19th in New Orleans. The 22-year-old Antetokounmpo had almost 501-thousand votes, second only to the 595-thousand for LeBron James in the first round of fan votes released Thursday. The Bucks have not had an All Star since 2004 when Michael Redd was a backup, and coach Jason Kidd says he hopes both Giannis and Jabari Parker could make the East squad. Former Bucks center Zaza Pachulia of Golden State also has a starting spot at this point for the West squad, and former Marquette star Dwayne Wade of Chicago a starting post in the East backcourt. For the first time in years, fans do not have a total say in who starts — as votes from players and coaches are also in the mix.

>>Women’s Hoops: UWGB, UWM Win; Badgers Drop To 0-2 In B1G

(Undated) — The U-W Green Bay women’s basketball team improves to 3-0 in the Horizon League with a 75-36 rout at Valparaiso Thursday night. The Phoenix had runs of 12-1 and 11-0 in the first half to pull away, and Mehryn Kraker scored 22 points for a Green Bay team that improved to 12-2 overall. Meanwhile, the U-W Milwaukee women improved to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in Horizon League play with an 88-65 victory at Illinois Chicago. Sierra Ford Washington had 19 points, as the Panthers had a season high 20 assists. In the Big Ten, the Wisconsin women shot 37-percent in losing at Rutgers 68-52, as the Badgers dropped to 0-2 in league play and 5-10 overall.

>>Stevens Point Men’s Hoops Coach Suspended For Season, No Postseason Play

(Stevens Point, WI) — U-W Stevens Point will not have men’s basketball coach Bob Semling for the rest of the season, and the Pointers will not play in the W-I-A-C or N-C-A-A Division Three tournaments. That’s after the university announced a second round of punishment Thursday for having organized practices too early in 2011 and 2015. Earlier this fall, U-W Stevens Point limited its preseason practices as the result of an school investigation — and media reports say the N-C-A-A told Stevens Point within the past two weeks that the violations were “major,” and not “secondary” as the school first indicated. Assistant coach Kent Dernbach will run the team for the rest of the season. “D” Three Hoops Dot Com says Point’s actions may have hinged on the N-C-A-A’s ruling against Thomas More of Kentucky — which vacated all women’s basketball wins and the school’s national title from 2014. Bob Semling has won two national crowns in eleven plus years as the Point men’s coach.

>>UW’s Kunin, Team USA Win World Junior Hockey Championships

(Montreal, QC) — Team U-S-A finishes undefeated and wins the gold medal at the World Junior Hockey Championships. The Americans, captained by Wisconsin’s Luke Kunin, went 7-0 after winning a shootout against Canada which followed a 4-4 tie in Thursday night’s title game in Montreal. Kunin did not figure in the scoring in the finale, but he had two goals and two assists earlier in the tournament.