Wisconsin Sports 1-4

>>Men’s Hoops: Badgers Use Solid Start, Finish To Beat Indiana

(Bloomington, IN) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team extends its winning streak to nine games with a 75-68 victory at Indiana. The Badgers built up an early 14 point lead before the Hoosiers got to within one at the break, and then Wisconsin took control near the end with a 10-2 run. Twenty-fifth ranked Indiana outshot the Number 13 Badgers 53-to-50 percent, and the Hoosiers had a 32-25 rebounding edge — but Wisconsin only committed seven turnovers to Indiana’s 13, and the U-W outscored Indiana 23-9 off Hoosier mistakes. Juwan Morgan, Robert Johnson, and De’Ron Davis each scored 12 for Indiana, which has now lost three straight including two at home after winning 26 in a row at Assembly Hall — and the Hoosiers fell to 0-2 in the Big Ten and 10-5 overall. Ethan Happ scored 19 and Bronson Koenig 17 for Wisconsin, which won its 50th game away from home in the past four seasons and is now 2-0 in the conference and 13-2 overall.

>>Bucks To Face Struggling Knicks

(New York, NY) — The Milwaukee Bucks will start another two game, home and home series tonight (Wednesday) against the Knicks in New York. Game Two of the set will be on Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Knicks have a five game losing streak in which they’ve given up more than 100 points each night — and coach Jeff Hornacek says he needs somebody to play defense as the Knicks’ opponents have shot 45-percent this season and 35-percent from three point range. To make things worse for New York, forward Kristaps Porzingis might miss his third straight game with an Achilles injury. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has a streak of seven games with at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists — the second longest streak of its kind in Bucks’ history behind only Kareem Abdul Jabbar who had those lines for 13 straight games in 1972.

>>Packers Will Face Improved Giants’ Running Game

(Green Bay, WI) — It appears that Green Bay defensive coordinator Dom Capers will have to pay more attention to the Giants’ running game on Sunday, than he did in the Pack’s home win against New York October ninth. The Packers won that Sunday night game 23-16 — and with the Giants’ top rusher Rashad Jennings out with a thumb injury, Capers bolstered the Packer secondary with a “two high” safety setup that put the clamps on receiver Odell Beckham, Junior — who had only five catches that night. Now, New York shows a more balanced rushing attack with the help of rookie Paul Perkins, who ran for 102 yards in last Sunday’s Giants’ win at Washington. Jennings has 18 carries for 52 yards in that game.

>>Wild Card Shuffles: Favre Predicts GB Super Bowl, Giants Live It Up

(Undated) — Packers’ quarterback legend Brett Favre says his old team will make the Super Bowl, now that they’ve won six in a row to make the N-F-C playoffs. On his weekly Sirius/X-M radio show Tuesday, the Hall of Famer says the Packers are as “close to hitting on all cylinders as possible,” and they’re “super productive on offense.” Green Bay hosts the Giants Sunday to close out the Wild Card round — and Favre says the Packers’ defensive issues will not be a detriment because the offense is playing so well, as Aaron Rodgers has 15 touchdown passes without an interception in the Pack’s current winning streak. Meanwhile, New York coach Ben McAdoo says he had no problem with his receivers Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Junior, Sterling Shepard, and Roger Lewis going to Miami on their off day Monday to party with celebrities. They were all back with the team Tuesday to start preparing for their Sunday road contest with the Pack.

>>AHL Hockey: Milwaukee Tops Rockford

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Admirals win their first American Hockey League game of 2017, 5-2 at home against Rockford on Tuesday night. Trevor Murphy led Milwaukee with two goals and one assist. Marek Mazanec had 28 saves as the Admirals picked up at least one team point in its third straight game. Milwaukee remains second in the A-H-L’s Central Division with 42 points, a .677 winning percentage, and a mark of 19-8-2-2.