Wisconsin Sports 1-30

>>Brewers’ Owner Attanasio Focused On Process, Not Wins

(Milwaukee, WI) — As the Milwaukee Brewers begin the second full year of their rebuilding, principal owner Mark Attanasio says he’s probably the least concerned about wins right now. At Sunday’s “Brewers on Deck” fan festival, Attanasio said he wants to see the team have the same energy as last year, when it finished better than expected at 73-89. The owner says he wants fewer mistakes and continued growth from last year’s holdovers — and he admits his attitude is different from manager Craig Counsell, who strives to win every game. Ryan Braun begins his eleventh season with Milwaukee, and he says he’s not surprised he wasn’t traded away like Jonathan Lucroy and Carlos Gomez were. As Milwaukee’s longest serving veteran, he says he’s healthier than in past winters, and he’ll have fun being a mentor to the younger players once Spring Training begins next month.

>>Brewers Looking To Own Their First Farm Club

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers do not own any of their minor league teams, and they’re looking to change that as they negotiate to buy the Class “A” Carolina Mudcats. Milwaukee lost its affiliation with Upper Class “A” Brevard County when it moved to Kissimmee, Florida last fall and hooked up with the Atlanta Braves. The Brewers then signed a two year player development deal with the Class “A” team in Zebulon, North Carolina — and owner Mark Attanasio says he wants to buy that team and follow a new trend by stopping some of the “musical chairs” that Milwaukee and other big league clubs play with their minor league affiliates. The Brewers didn’t like their Triple “A” team being stuck in Colorado Springs due to the high altitude. But they’re staying there for two more years after it could not find another location that was open.

>>Men’s Hoops: Both Wisconsin Horizon League Teams Lose

(Undated) — Both Horizon League men’s basketball teams from Wisconsin suffer late losses on Sunday as U-W Green Bay fall at Detroit Mercy 93-92, and U-W Milwaukee lose in overtime at Oakland, 79-70. Green Bay blew a ten point lead in the final eight minutes, as Detroit ended the game on a 6-0 run. Khalil Small scored 21 points for the Phoenix, which shot a season high 61 percent but committed 21 turnovers in falling to 7-3 in the conference and 13-9 overall. Meanwhile, Milwaukee lost in O-T for its third game in a row — a first in the program’s history — as Oakland made all eight of its free throws in the final 38 seconds. Cody Wichmann scored 17 for the Panthers, who snapped a three game winning streak and dropped to 4-6 in the Horizon League and 8-15 overall.

>>Women’s Hoops: Marquette, Wisconsin Lose

(Undated) — The Marquette and Wisconsin women’s basketball teams both lose on late rallies by their opponents. The Badgers were outscored 21-3 in the fourth quarter Sunday as they lost at home to Indiana 78-54, while Marquette was the victim of a 10-1 run by Creighton in the final two minutes of an 80-77 loss at Creighton. Allazia Blockton had 25 points and eleven rebounds for Marquette, which dropped to 7-4 in the Big East and 16-6 overall. The Badgers committed a season high 27 fouls, which allowed Indiana to make 23 of 31 from the free throw line, and the Hoosiers had a 42-24 scoring edge in the paint. Cayla McMorris scored 13 points for Wisconsin, which has still not won a game since December 15th and is 0-8 in the Big Ten and 5-16 overall.

>>NHL All Star Final: UW’s Pavelski Scores In Losing Effort

(Los Angeles, CA) — Two former Wisconsin Badgers play big roles in the N-H-L All-Star championship game Sunday, in which the Metropolitian Division beat the Pacific 4-3 in Los Angeles. Stevens Point area native Joe Pavelski of San Jose scored for the Pacific Division just 22 seconds into the first half of the three on three final. And former Badger Ryan McDonagh of the New York Rangers kick saved a shot by the Pacific’s Ryan Kesler in the second half. Both the Metropolitan and Pacific divisions eliminated the league’s other two divisions in preliminary contests Sunday. Wayne Simmonds of Philadelphia, who scored the deciding goal for the Metropolitans in the final, was the All Star M-V-P.

>>NFL Pro Bowl: Two Packers See Action

(Orlando, FL) — Green Bay Packers’ safety Ha Ha Clinton Dix and left tackle David Bahktiari see action in Sunday night’s Pro Bowl, won by the A-F-C 20-13 in Orlando. N-F-C coach Jason Garrett of Dallas played most of his key offensive starters in the first quarter, including quarterback Dak Prescott and former Wisconsin Badgers’ center Travis Fredrick. Bahktiari entered the game in the second quarter and saw lots of action — and Clinton Dix entered as a reserve in the first quarter but did not get a tackle. Former Badger and Brookfield native Joe Thomas started at tackle in his tenth Pro Bowl and was an A-F-C captain. The A-F-C went in front for good in the second quarter when Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Kansas City’s Travis Kelce.