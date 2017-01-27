Wisconsin Sports 1-27

>>Packers’ Associate Head Coach Tom Clements Leaves

(Green Bay, WI) — Tom Clements is leaving. Packers’ coach Mike McCarthy said at his season ending news conference Thursday that the associate head coach for offense will “move on to some other interests,” and Green Bay will not renew his contract that expires soon. Clements was part of McCarthy’s first staff in 2006, rising to offensive coordinator in 2012 before taking his current post in which he called the plays for most of 2015 and had a more general role with the offense this past year. McCarthy also said there “no time for drama” on whether defensive coordinator Dom Capers or other coaches would return, saying the Packers had a successful year despite losing the N-F-C title game. McCarthy also said he’d love to have running back Eddie Lacy back, as his contract expires following a season in which he went on injured reserve with an ankle injury in early October.

>>Bucks’ Parker Fails To Make NBA All Star Reserves

(Toronto, ON) — Milwaukee Bucks’ coach Jason Kidd did not get his wish Thursday night, as Jabari Parker was not among the reserves named for the N-B-A All Star Game. The 21-year-old Parker says he understands that more experienced players were picked ahead of him — including guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, whom the Bucks will play tonight (Friday) in Canada. Parker’s name came up in recent weeks as a possible backup for the Eastern Conference team, which has Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of its starters. Parker, a third year pro, says he won’t need to validate his career when it’s done and as he put it, “If I’m in the conversation, that’s all I care about.” He averages 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists for the Bucks — who are one game back for the final playoff spot in the East.

>>UW Green Bay Women Win Tenth Straight

(Youngstown, OH) — The U-W Green Bay women’s basketball team has a ten game winning streak after an 84-51 rout at Youngstown State Thursday night. The 24th ranked Phoenix ended the first half with a 14-0 run to go up by 16 at the break, and they led by 26 going into the fourth quarter. Green Bay dominated the inside with a 42-8 scoring advantage in the paint, and a 43-25 rebounding edge. Jessica Lindstrom had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Green Bay, which is now 9-0 in the Horizon League and 18-2 overall. Melinda Trimmer and Alison Smolinski each scored ten for Youngstown State, which only shot 29-percent to Green Bay’s 54 as the Penguins fell to 3-6 in the conference and 7-13 overall.

>>Kostowicz’ Buzzer Beater Gives UWM Women A Victory

(Cleveland, OH) — Steph Kostowicz made a reverse layup at the buzzer to give the U-W Milwaukee women an 80-78 victory at Cleveland State. The Panthers went down by 13 in the first quarter, but they had runs of 9-0 and 14-0 to lead by five at halftime — and it was mostly a back and forth contest the rest of the way in a game with eight ties and 13 lead changes. Khayla Livingston scored 20 points for Cleveland State, which dropped to 5-4 in the Horizon League and 10-10 overall. Alexis Lindstrom scored a season high 21 for U-W-M, and the Panther bench had a 16-2 scoring advantage. Milwaukee is now 6-3 in the conference and 14-6 overall.

>>Brewers: Gennett Vows To Be More Versatile

(Milwaukee, WI) — Scooter Gennett says he wants to be in the lineup every day for the Milwaukee Brewers, even if it’s not at second base for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old Gennett is no longer alone at second, as Jonathan Villar moves from third base to second after Milwaukee acquired Boston third baseman Travis Shaw. Manager Craig Counsell says Villar will spend most of his time at second, after he had a .369 on base percentage as the Brewers’ leadoff hitter in 2016 when he stole a Major League high 62 bases. That led to speculation that Gennett would be traded — but it didn’t happen, and Gennett says he’ll now try to achieve the versatility that Counsell seeks. Gennett says he would learn to the play the outfield if it means being Counsell’s top choice as a fill in for injuries and days off — but Hernan Perez is still with the Crew after playing that same role last season.

>>Badger Men’s Hockey Team Wins At Ohio State

(Columbus, OH) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team scores twice in the first eight minutes as the unranked Badgers beat Number eight Ohio State 3-1 in Columbus on Thursday night. Luke Kunin and Matthew Freytag lit the lamp early, and Ryan Wagner scored an empty net goal in the final minute as the U-W improved to 5-2 in the Big Ten and 12-8-and-1 overall. Matthew Weis scored in the second period for Ohio State, which drops to 3-3-1-and-1 in the conference and 12-5-and-6 overall. The Badgers have now won four of their last five, and they’ll close out their two game series with the Buckeyes on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Meanwhile, the top ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team hosts Minnesota State tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.