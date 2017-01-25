Wisconsin Sports 1-26

>>Bucks Lose To Philly In Final Minute

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks blow a three point lead in the final 78 seconds Wednesday night as they lose at home to Philadelphia, 114-109. Nerlens Noel put the 76ers in front for good when he made two free throws after the Bucks’ Tony Snell fouled him away from the ball. That followed a Milwaukee comeback which came after the Bucks gave up 72 points in the first half and trailed by 14 at the break. Gerald Henderson had 20 points and former Buck Ersan Ilyasova added 17, as Philadelphia played without Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor to win their tenth game in their last 13. Greg Monroe scored 28 for the Bucks, who lost their sixth game in their last seven and remain one spot away from the playoffs at one game behind Chicago for the eighth and final postseason Eastern Conference slot.

>>NBA: Brogdon, Kaminsky Named To Rising Stars Challenge

(New York, NY) — Bucks’ rookie guard Malcolm Brogdon and former U-W standout Frank Kaminsky of Charlotte have been picked to play in the Rising Stars Challenge at the N-B-A’s All Star Weekend. The game highlights first and second pros, and it’s set for Friday night, February 17th in New Orleans. Brogdon is among the league’s top rookies after the Bucks drafted him in the second round from Virginia — and he’s averaging nine points, four assists, and three rebounds per game with a triple double against Chicago in late December. Kaminsky, who starred in two Final Fours for the Badgers, is averaging ten points and four rebounds in his second year with Charlotte. Kaminsky and Brogdon will both play on a team of U-S natives against a squad of foreign born players — and assistant coaches throughout the league selected the participants.

>>Marquette Fined $5,000 After Fans Stormed The Court

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Big East Conference has fined Marquette five-thousand dollars for Tuesday night’s court storming incident right after the Golden Eagle men’s home upset of top ranked Villanova. The penalty was expected after Butler students stormed the court following that school’s upset of ‘Nova this season, and they were fined the same amount. Schools get to donate their league fines to charities of their choice. The Marquette penalty is being given to Camp Hometown Heroes, a summer camp in Grafton for siblings and children of military members who’ve died. Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl says he agrees with the Big East policy against court storming, saying it’s a safety issue — but on the other hand, he said the excitement following Tuesday’s upset was “phenomenal to see.”

>>Badger Women Crushed By Michigan State

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin women’s basketball team is now 0-7 in the Big Ten Conference, after getting crushed at home by Michigan State 81-57. The Badgers were outshot 48-to-34-percent as the Spartans led by 16 at the half, and they outscored the U-W 16-9 in the final quarter. Branndais Agee scored 18 points for Michigan State, and Tori Jankoska added 13 points and eleven rebounds as the Spartans improved to 4-4 in the Big Ten and 14-7 overall. Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 12 for Wisconsin, which has still not won a game since December 15th and is now 5-15 overall.

>>Packers’ Wolf Is Finalist For Indianapolis GM

(Indianapolis, IN) — For the second time this month, Green Bay Packers’ front office executive Eliot Wolf will be interviewed for a general manager’s post in the N-F-L. The Indianapolis Colts said Wednesday that the son of Packers’ Hall of Fame G-M Ron Wolf is one of six finalists to replace Ryan Grigson, who was fired last weekend. The list also includes Minnesota assistant G-M George Paton, two executives from Seattle, Kansas City player personnel director Chris Ballard, and Colts’ vice president Jimmy Raye the Third — and they’re all expected to be interviewed in the next few days. The 34-year-old Wolf was also considered for San Francisco’s vacant G-M post, but he withdrew after the Packers reportedly gave him a pay raise with a possible new job title. The team has promoted him five times since 2005.

>>Fired Oshkosh Baseball Coach Seeks To Reopen Lawsuits

(Oshkosh, WI) — Former U-W Oshkosh baseball coach Tom Lechnir has asked the state and federal courts to reconsider his lawsuits against four officials at his old school. Lechnir says he was let go in 2013 because he accused former chancellor Richard Wells of using money for a new baseball stadium on another project, the Oshkosh Sports Complex. Last week, the U-W Board of Regents sued Wells and a former Oshkosh assistant chancellor for improperly guaranteeing loans for the sports complex and several other campus projects — and Lechnir now says the new lawsuit justifies a fresh review of his case after it was dismissed. The state Justice Department says it’s seeking outside lawyers to defend the two former school leaders.