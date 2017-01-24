Wisconsin Sports 1-25

>>Marquette Men Upset No. 1 Villanova

(Milwaukee, WI) — Marquette roars back from 17 points down to beat top ranked Villanova 74-72 in Milwaukee Tuesday night — the first time in school history the Golden Eagle men upset a media Number One in the regular season. After trailing by 15 at the half, Marquette ended the game with a 19-4 run as Katin Reinhardt made two decisive free throws with eleven point six seconds left. Students and other fans stormed the court afterward, a violation of Big East rules that could cost Marquette five-thousand dollars — which Butler had to pay after it upset the reigning national champion Villanova earlier in the season. Mikal Bridges scored 20 for the Wildcats, who fell to 7-2 in the conference and 19-2 overall. Reinhardt scored 19 for Marquette, which had a 50-to-40-percent shooting edge while improving to 5-3 in the Big East and 14-6 overall.

>>Badger Men Beat Penn State, Remain Tied Atop Big Ten

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin men pull away in the second half to beat Penn State at home 82-55, as the Badgers keep up with Maryland to remain tied for the Big Ten Conference lead. The 15th ranked Badgers only shot 39-percent in the first half as they led by three going into the locker room. In the second half, Wisconsin tightened its defense, shot 56-percent, and made five of eleven from three point range as Penn State remains winless in its last 18 games in Madison, and has never won at the Kohl Center in 15 tries. Tony Carr and Payton Banks each had 12 points for the Nittany Lions, who are now 3-5 in the Big Ten and 11-10 overall. Bronson Koenig scored 20 for the Badgers, who are 6-1 in the conference and 17-3 overall.

>>Bucks Look To Avenge Recent Loss To Philly

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks will try to build on their Monday night upset of Houston, when they host the Philadelphia 76ers this (Wednesday) evening. The Bucks will try to avenge a nine point home loss to the Sixers on Martin Luther King Day, when Joel Embiid torched the Milwaukee defense by scoring 12 of his 22 points in the final quarter. This time, Embiid did not make the trip because of a sore knee. The Bucks won nine straight against Philly before that King Day loss. The Sixers are 16-27 after a 121-110 home victory against the L-A Clippers on Tuesday night — and the Bucks are 21-23 after their 13 point home win against Houston which ended a five game losing streak.

>>Brewers Finalize Deal With Reliever Chamberlain

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a minor league contract with veteran reliever Joba Chamberlain. The 31-year-old right hander will get a chance to make the Brewers’ roster at Spring Training — and if that happens, he’ll get one-point-four million dollars plus incentive pay. Chamberlain pitched in the 2009 World Series with the Yankees before having Tommy John elbow surgery two years later and getting injured in a trampoline accident. Cleveland designated him for assignment last summer — and he says he’s surprised nobody else picked up, but he was happy to spend an extra three months with his ten-year-old son Karter. Chamberlain has pitched all or parts of ten seasons in the big leagues with a 25-21 record and a career E-R-A of three-point-eight-one — and he’s the second veteran reliever the Brewers acquired this month, along with Neftali Feliz.

>>AHL Hockey: Admirals Fall To Cleveland

(Milwaukee, WI) — In hockey, Milwaukee falls to Cleveland 5-2 in the Admirals’ first home game since January 13th. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the eventual game winner in the second period. Pontus Aberg had two goals for Milwaukee, which has now lost three straight at the U-W Panther Arena by a combined score of 13-3. The Admirals have played the fewest home games of any team in the American Hockey League with 15. But they’ll now play 22 of their final 35 games at the Panther Arena.