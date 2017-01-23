Wisconsin Sports 1-24

>>Bucks Upset Houston, End Five Game Losing Streak

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have ended a five game losing streak with a 127-114 home upset of the Houston Rockets. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Jabari Parker added 28 with an aggressive first half following his first quarter benching Saturday night for reportedly leaking details of a team meeting to the media. Bucks’ coach Jason Kidd said he received a letter from team president Peter Feigin (fay’gn) saying it appeared the team lost its fun on the floor. But they looked like they were having a good time against the Rockets as they shot 68-percent in the first half, led by two going into the fourth quarter, and then closed the door on the third best team in the Western Conference with a 34-23 scoring edge in the final 12 minutes. James Harden had 26 points and 12 assists to lead the Rockets, who committed 22 turnovers — and former Badger Sam Dekker had four points in a reserve role after scoring 30 in his first N-B-A start on Saturday.

>>Packers: Bahktiari Named To Pro Bowl, Lang Faces Uncertain Future (CORRECTED)

*Corrects name of player whom David Bahktiari replaces in the Pro Bowl, second sentence

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers’ left tackle David Bahktiari will play in his first Pro Bowl on Sunday night in Orlando. He was named to the N-F-C roster Monday in place of Philadelphia tackle Jason Peters, who withdrew. Also, Packers’ right guard T-J Lang says he cannot play in the Pro Bowl due to the broken foot he reinjured in this past Sunday’s N-F-C Championship loss at Atlanta — and former Packers’ guard Josh Sitton of Chicago will be his replacement. The Packers cleaned out their lockers Monday, and after eight years with the team, the 29-year-old Lang is among the players facing uncertain futures. His contract is about to expire, and he says he’d love for general manager Ted Thompson to offer him a new deal — but for now, Lang says he’ll have surgery Friday to an injured hip that has bothered him all season.

>>Men’s College Hoops: Green Bay Tops Cleveland State

(Green Bay, WI) — The U-W Green Bay men’s basketball team gets a two game season sweep of Cleveland State with an 83-73 home victory on Monday night. The Phoenix led by two at the half and then had an 11-0 run midway through the second half to pull away. Charles Cooper led Green Bay with 16 points, all but two after the intermission, as the Phoenix ended a two game losing streak and avoided three straight Horizon League losses for the first time in four seasons. Rob Edwards scored 28 for Cleveland State, which shot 36-percent to Green Bay’s 50. The Vikings fell to 2-7 in the Horizon League and 6-15 overall, while Green Bay improved to 12-8 overall and 6-2 in the Horizon League.

>>Badgers Host Penn State, Happ Named Big Ten Player Of Week

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team plays tonight (Tuesday) at home against Penn State, one day after the Big Ten named center Ethan Happ as one of its coplayers of the week along with James Blackmon of Indiana. The sophomore Happ averaged almost 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots, and one and one half steals in two Badger victories last week. With his performance at Minnesota on Saturday, the U-W says Happ became the first major conference player in 14 years to have 25 points, ten boards, five assists, and five blocks in one game. The Badgers are now 5-1 in the Big Ten and 16-3 overall — and they’ll face a Penn State team that’s 3-4 in the league and 11-9 overall. Also tonight, Marquette hosts top ranked Villanova in a Big East contest.

>>Polls: Green Bay Women Crack Media Top 25, River Falls Men Still Fifth

(Green Bay, WI) — For the first time in two years, U-W Green Bay has made the national media women’s basketball poll. The Phoenix are ranked 24th with a nine game winning streak, and a 17-2 overall mark. Last week, Green Bay received its first ranking of the season in the coaches’ poll at Number 25 — and this week’s coaches’ survey is not out yet. In Division Three, the U-W River Falls men are still fifth in their new poll from “D” Three Hoops Dot Com as Saint Norbert dropped from seventh to 13th, U-W Eau Claire dropped five places to 17th, and Whitewater jumped one spot at 24th. In the “D” Three women’s poll, Oshkosh fell five spots to 15th and Whitewater jumped three places to 17th.

>>College Hockey Polls: Badger Women, St. Norbert Men Still No. 1

(Undated) — Wisconsin is still Number One in the new women’s Division One hockey poll from U-S College Hockey Online. The Badgers are 22-2-and-1 overall, after a home sweep of North Dakota this past weekend. Minnesota Duluth remains second. In Division Three, the Saint Norbert men are still Number One in their College Hockey Online poll with a record of 14-2-and-1. U-W Stevens Point dropped one place to fifth and Eau Clare was still at Number six. In the Division Three women’s poll, Plattsburgh is first and U-W River Falls second.