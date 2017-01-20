Wisconsin Sports 1-20

>>Giannis Named Bucks’ First All-Star Starter Since 1986

(New York, NY) — Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be Milwaukee’s first starter in the N-B-A All Star Game since 1986. The league named the starters on Thursday night for the Eastern and Western Conference teams — and the 22-year-old Antetokounmpo finished second behind LeBron James for the three frontcourt spots on the East roster for the February 19th All-Star Game in New Orleans. The final East frontcourt starting spot went to former Marquette star Jimmy Butler of Chicago in the voting by fans, players, and the media — and Bucks’ forward Jabari Parker was ninth in the same category. Antetokounmpo is the first Buck to be named an All Star since Michael Redd in 2004 — he’s the sixth Milwaukee starter in the Bucks’ 47 year history — and he’s the first starter since Sidney Moncrief 31 years ago. The Bucks return to action tonight (Friday) at Orlando, as they come off a 19 point loss at Houston Wednesday night.

>>Packers: Adams Won’t Know Until Game Time If He Can Play

(Green Bay, WI) — Injured Green Bay Packers’ receiver Davante Adams says he won’t know until game time whether he can play in Sunday’s N-F-C Championship Game at Atlanta. Adams says the ankle he hurt last Sunday at Dallas is feeling better — but he’s not sure whether he’ll try to practice tomorrow (Saturday). Receiver Jordy Nelson caught passes at half speed prior to Thursday’s practice — but he did not take part in the full speed plays, and it’s uncertain whether he’ll have a chance to play against the Falcons. Rookie receiver Geronimo Allison remains out with a bad hamstring. Atlanta’s star receiver Julio Jones has been limited at practice this week with turf toe, but he expects to play Sunday.

>>Packers’ Gutekunst Among Three To Get Second Interviews For 49ers GM

(Santa Clara, CA) — Packers’ player personnel director Brian Gutekunst is said to be one of three people to get second interviews for the open general manager’s post with the San Francisco 49ers. Media reports say the others are Minnesota assistant G-M George Paton and Arizona vice president Terry McDonough. Packers’ football operations director Eliot Wolf has withdrawn as a candidate to replace fired San Francisco G-M and Fond du Lac County native Trent Baalke. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says the Packers kept Wolf by giving him a higher salary, and a new job title — which would be his third in five years.

>>Badger Men’s Hoops: Brown Injured, Could Miss Minnesota Game

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin men’s basketball forward Vitto Brown could sit out tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon’s game at Minnesota. Brown, a senior, injured his right leg and ankle early in the second half of Tuesday night’s Wisconsin home victory against Michigan. He was going for a loose ball when D-J Wilson of the Wolverines fell onto the back of Brown’s lower leg. Brown did not practice Thursday, and reports say Khalil Iverson was part of the starting unit. Brown averages eight points and four rebounds for the 17th ranked Badgers.

>>Other College Hoops: Badger Women Lose, Parkside Men End Streak

(Undated) — The Wisconsin women’s basketball team drops to 0-6 in the Big Ten Conference, after losing at 16th ranked Ohio State 70-61 on Thursday night. The Badgers trailed by one at the half, and they went on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to avoid the rout. Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points for Ohio State, which improved to 6-1 in the Big Ten — and Suzanne Gilreath had 15 points for Wisconsin, which is now 5-14 overall. In Division Two basketball, the U-W Parkside men snapped their 15 game winning streak in a 76-72 loss at Southern Indiana — which never led by more than four points in the second half with both teams now 7-1 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.

>>PGA: Kelly 79th, Wilson 105th At Career Builder Challenge

(La Quinta, CA) — Wisconsin golfers Jerry Kelly and Mark Wilson are far down the leaderboard going into today’s (Friday’s) second round of the P-G-A’s Career Builder Challenge in La Quinta, California. Madison’s Kelly is tied for 79th after shooting a minus one 71 in Thursday’s opening round. Pewaukee native Wilson is tied for 105th at even par 72. Dominic Bozzelli is the first round leader at minus eight 64.