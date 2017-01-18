Wisconsin Sports 1-19

>>Bucks Get Crushed At Houston, Lose Third Straight

(Houston, TX) — The Milwaukee Bucks reach the halfway point of their season with a three game losing streak, after getting crushed at Houston 111-92 on Wednesday night. The Rockets outscored the Bucks 30-12 in the second quarter to go up by 13 at the half. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored eight straight points for Milwaukee in the third period to put the Bucks within five — but Houston regained control with a pair of three pointers, and the Rockets had a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Antetokounmpo had 32 points and eleven rebounds, while the Rockets got 38 points from M-V-P candidate James Harden and 25 from Eric Gordon off the bench as Houston ended a two game losing streak — and former Badger Sam Dekker added five points for the Rockets. The Bucks’ loss drops them to 20-21, and they’ll host Orlando tomorrow (Friday) night.

>>National Record Conference Win Streak Ends For Saint Norbert

(Ripon, WI) — Saint Norbert of De Pere has ended its national record 72 game men’s basketball winning streak against conference opponents. The Green Knights, who are ranked seventh in the N-C-A-A’s Division Three, lost at Ripon College Wednesday night 81-55. The Red Hawks went up 8-0 and never looked back, as Saint Norbert was outshot 55-to-35-percent. Ty Sabin had 33 points and nine rebounds for Ripon, while Ben Bobinski led the Green Knights with 14 — and both teams are now 8-1 in the Midwest Conference. Saint Norbert broke an N-C-A-A Division Three record late last season by winning 62 straight games against Midwest Conference opponents — a streak that began in February of 2013 — and along the way, the Green Knights became the first Midwest team in 64 years to post undefeated seasons in conference play, going 18-0 from the fall of 2013 through the end of 2015.

>>Packers Remain Confident As Receiver Injuries Build Up

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains confident as injuries pile up in Green Bay’s receiving corps in the days before Sunday’s N-F-C Championship Game at Atlanta. Jordy Nelson caught some soft passes at practice Wednesday but could do little else as he deals with two broken ribs. Davante Adams won’t practice until at least Saturday with an ankle injury from last week’s win at Dallas — and Rodgers says the Packers have won before without both players. Also, rookie wideout Geronimo Allison missed practice Wednesday with an injured left hamstring — and he’s not sure if he could return to practice today (Thursday). On defense, safety Morgan Burnett missed practice with his quad injury suffered against the Cowboys, and corner Quinten Rollins is said to be getting close to being cleared from the N-F-L’s concussion protocol.

>>Packers Add Experience To Practice Squad

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers have added a more experienced defensive back to their practice squad. The team this week signed former Carolina corner Bene Benwikere (ben-ay ben-wick’-er-ee), and he takes the place of practice squad corner Keith Baxter who was let go. Benwikere is a third year pro who started 14 regular season games and two playoff contests for the Panthers before they cut him in early October. He later spent time on the Miami Dolphins’ roster and practice squad. He had two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and 21 pass breakups in his two plus seasons with Carolina.

>>Former Brewer Hoffman Falls Short Of Making Hall Of Fame

(Undated) — Former Milwaukee Brewers’ closer Trevor Hoffman falls just short of making baseball’s Hall of Fame. Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez all got the required 75-percent of votes from the writers’ association — while Hoffman was next on the list, five votes short. Hoffman pitched for 16 years with the San Diego Padres before spending his final two seasons in Milwaukee where he had 47 of his 601 career saves. The Brewers saw plenty of Bagwell when the Astros were in the National League Central division — and in his 15 year career, he was the only first baseman to have two seasons with 30 homers and 30 stolen bases while winning both the N-L’s Rookie of the Year and M-V-P awards. The players will be inducted at Cooperstown July 30th along with former Brewers’ owner and longtime commissioner Bud Selig, who was elected last month as an executive in the the game’s current era.