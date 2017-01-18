Wisconsin Sports 1-18

>>Men’s Hoops: Badgers Avoid Upset, UWM Falls At Illinois Chicago

(Undated) — Bronson Koenig scores ten straight points for Wisconsin in the final minutes, as the 17th ranked Badger men beat unranked Michigan 68-64 in Madison. Koenig’s personal run covered more than two minutes and included a pair of three pointers — and he led Wisconsin with 16 points on the night. The victory was the 17th for the Badgers in their last 19 games against Michigan, and it moved them into a first place tie with Maryland in the Big Ten — both at 4-1 in conference play, with the Badgers now at 15-3 overall. In the Horizon League, the U-W Milwaukee men lost at Illinois Chicago 71-57 as the Flames pulled away in the second half. Bryce Nze (en’zee) made ten of 12 shots from the floor to lead the Panthers with 22 points, as U-W-M dropped to 1-5 in the Horizon League and 5-14 overall.

>>Report: Packers’ Nelson Has “Small” Chance To Play Sunday

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers will start practicing today (Wednesday) for Sunday’s N-F-C Championship Game at Atlanta, and they’ll most likely have to go without Jordy Nelson for a second straight week. E-S-P-N says the Packers’ top receiver has only a small chance to return against the Falcons, after suffering broken ribs January eighth in a Wild Card game. But even without Nelson, the Packers appear to be much healthier than on October 30th, when they lost at Atlanta 33-30. Tight end Jared Cook, who caught the improbable pass that set up the Packers’ game winning field goal at Dallas last week, missed the first Atlanta game with a high ankle sprain. And the Packers did not have receiver Randall Cobb or running back Ty Montgomery that day, either.

>>Bucks To Reach Season’s Halfway Point In Playoff Contention

(Houston, TX) — The Milwaukee Bucks will reach the halfway mark of their season tonight (Wednesday), when they play the Rockets in Houston. For now, the Bucks are in playoff contention with a 20-20 record as they hold the seventh of eighth postseason slots in the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference — and Charlotte and Chicago share the final spot, both one half game behind the Bucks. Milwaukee has dropped two straight and three of its last five after losing at home by nine to Philadelphia on Monday. But they did score an upset at San Antonio last week, and coach Jason Kidd says the Bucks need to improve their defense, especially beyond the arc. Milwaukee has given up a total of 27 three point shots in their losses to Philadelphia, and at Atlanta last Sunday.

>>Women’s Hoops: No. 25 UWGB Wins Eighth Straight, UWM Gets Easy Win

(Undated) — The U-W Green Bay women have extended their winning streak to eight games with a 56-35 home rout of Valparaiso on Tuesday night. The Phoenix outscored Valpo 22-2 in the paint, and Green Bay’s bench had a 22-4 scoring edge, as Jen Wellnitz scored 15 to help the Phoenix improve to 7-0 in the Horizon League and 16-2 overall. Earlier in the day, Green Bay picked up its first national ranking of the season, with the Number 25 spot in the coaches’ poll — and they’re just one place away from the Top 25 in the media poll. Meanwhile, U-W Milwaukee went up by double digits in the first quarter and never looked back as they crushed Illinois Chicago at home, 83-55. Eleven players scored for the Panthers, led by Jenny Lindner with 17, as U-W-M improved to 5-2 in the Horizon League and 13-5 overall.

>>AHL Hockey: Admirals Blank Charlotte

(Charlotte, NC) — Milwaukee goaltender Marek Mazanec earns his first shutout of the season, as the Admirals won at Charlotte 3-0. Mazanec had 20 saves, as the Admirals snapped a four game losing streak — avoiding five straight regulation losses for the first time in five years. Mazanec now has nine career shutouts, moving him into a tie for fourth on the all time list in Milwaukee’s American Hockey League history. Derek Army, Matt White, and Trevor Murphy scored for the Admirals, who will close out their two game series at Charlotte tonight (Wednesday).

>>Women’s Pro Golf: LPGA Senior Tour Announces Wisconsin Stop

(Undated) — A third major women’s pro golf tournament is being planned for Wisconsin this year. The L-P-G-A said Tuesday that its senior Legends Tour would make a stop at Lake Geneva, with the Red Nose Day/Walgreens Charity Championship on May 17th through 21st at the Geneva National Resort. Sixty L-P-G-A seniors will play for a total purse of 300-thousand dollars — and it’s not a new event, as the circuit is moving it from Delray Beach, Florida. Madison golfers Sherri Steinhauer and Becky Iverson are part of the tour, as is Sheboygan native Martha Nause. Wisconsin has two other women’s golf tourneys this year — the inaugural Thornberry Creek Classic near Green Bay July sixth through ninth, and the Symetra developmental tour’s P-H-C Classic at Brown Deer Park August 19th through 21st.