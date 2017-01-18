Wisconsin Sports 1-17

>>Packers Could Have Up To Ten Players Miss A Practice This Week

(Green Bay, WI) — As many as ten players could miss at least one practice this week, as the Green Bay Packers get ready to play at Atlanta in Sunday’s N-F-C Championship Game. Coach Mike McCarthy says he has no idea if receiver Jordy Nelson will take the field tomorrow (Wednesday) during the Packers’ first full fledged practice of the week. And there are question marks about safety Morgan Burnett, receiver Davante Adams, and offensive linemen David Bahktiari and Bryan Bulaga — all of whom were hurt in Sunday’s divisional round victory at Dallas. McCarthy said everything was positive as of Monday, and in the coach’s words, “We’ll see how it goes.” McCarthy changed his weekday routine more than one month ago, giving the walking wounded more time to rest and rehabilitate — and he says it’s been a general trend throughout the N-F-L compared to five to eight years ago.

>>Bucks Fade In Second Half Again, Lose To Sixers

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks continue to struggle in the second half of games, as they showed in a 113-104 home loss to Philadelphia on Martin Luther King Day. The Bucks blew an eight point halftime lead when the 76ers scored 67 points to Milwaukee’s 50 in the final two periods. Philly stepped up a three point barrage after the intermission as it made 14 shots from beyond the arc to Milwaukee’s five — and it was the seventh straight game in which the Bucks gave up at least ten threes. Joel Embiid had 22 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocked shots to lead Philadelphia — and former Buck Ersan Ilyasova added 12 points as the Sixers won their fourth game in their last five. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker each scored 23 for Milwaukee, which dropped back to .500 at 20-20 and will play at Houston tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

>>Men’s D1 Hoops: Marquette Falls, UWGB Ends Seven Game Win Streak

(Undated) — The Butler men’s basketball team shoots 70-percent in the second half to beat Marquette Monday, 88-80 in Indianapolis. The Golden Eagles blew a 16 point lead at the break, giving up 24 points in the paint in the final 20 minutes. It was the fourth time in five games that Butler came back from a halftime deficit to win — and freshman Markus Howard scored a game high 26 for Marquette, which fell to 3-3 in the Big East and 12-6 overall. In the Horizon League, the U-W Green Bay men snapped a seven game winning streak after getting crushed at Valparaiso, 80-56. The Crusaders pulled away with a 17-0 run in the second half, as Jamar Hurdle scored eleven points for a Green Bay squad that shot just 31-percent in falling to 5-1 in the conference and 11-7 overall.

>>Women’s D1 Hoops: Turnovers Hurt UW In Loss At Penn State

(University Park, PA) — The Wisconsin women commit 25 turnovers to Penn State’s six, as the Badgers got crushed on the Lady Lions’ home floor, 76-46 on Monday night. Penn State took a ten point lead at the half with the help of a late 8-2 run, and the Lions put the game away by outscoring the U-W 22-8 in the third quarter. Lindsey Spann scored 17 for Penn State, which outshot the Badgers 41-31 percent in improving to 2-4 in the Big Ten and 12-6 overall. Cayla McMorris had 13 points for Wisconsin, which has yet to win a Big Ten game in five tries and is now 5-13 overall.

>>Division II Hoops: Parkside Men Win 15th Straight

(Romeoville, IL) — In Division Two basketball, the U-W Parkside men have won 15 straight after a 71-66 victory at Lewis on Monday in Romeoville, Illinois. Miles Simelton put Lewis up by one by making a pair of free throws with 83 seconds left – and then Chavares Flanigan put Parkside in the lead for good by making a layup with 69 seconds to play. He then made four free throws to seal the victory and improve the Rangers to 15-1 overall and 7-0 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. Parkside will try to tie a school record for its longest winning streak on Thursday, when they go for 16 straight in a conference game at Southern Indiana.

>>D3 Hoops Polls: River Falls Men Make National Top Five

(Undated) — The U-W River Falls men make the national Top Five. The Falcons moved up two places to fifth in this week’s Division Three basketball poll from “D” Three Hoops Dot Com. River Falls is 14-1 overall with a 12 game winning streak, and they have not lost since November 19th to Hope College of Michigan. Saint Norbert jumped two spots to Number Seven in the men’s poll, while U-W Eau Claire fell two spots to 12th and Whitewater went down four places to 25th — and Babson remains at Number One. In the “D” Three women’s poll, Oshkosh makes the Top Ten, jumping three spots to tenth — and Whitewater rose one spot to 20th, with Tufts still the women’s Number One.