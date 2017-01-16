Wisconsin Sports 1-16

>>Packers Advance To NFC Title Game With Upset At Dallas

(Arlington, TX) — The Green Bay Packers advance to their fourth N-F-C Championship Game in coach Mike McCarthy’s eleven seasons, with a gut wrenching 34-31 divisional round victory at Dallas. The Packers blew a 21-3 lead — and with the score tied at 31, Aaron Rodgers threw a 36-yard sideline pass to Jared Cook with 12 seconds left in which Cook barely kept his feet inbounds, and then Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired. It was McCarthy’s tenth postseason win, as he passed Vince Lombardi and Mike Holmgren on Green Bay’s all time list with nine — and the Packers are now play at Atlanta next Sunday. Rodgers completed 28 of 43 passes for 356, two touchdowns, and his first interception in 319 pass attempts, and Cook had six catches for 104 yards while Ty Montgomery led the Green Bay rushing corps with 47 yards on eleven carries. The Cowboys’ two rookie stars led the way, as Ezekiel Elliott ran for 125 yards and Dak Prescott threw for 302 yards, three scores, and one pick — and Dallas lost for the fifth straight time in the divisional round while continuing a 21-year N-F-C title game drought.

>>Packers’ Defense Loses Burnett

(Arlington, TX) — In the end, it appeared that Micah Hyde and rookie LaDarius Gunter were the only ones making plays for a Green Bay secondary that suffered another key injury. Safety Morgan Burnett injured a quad muscle in the first half at Dallas, losing their most versatile veteran who expanded his territory into the linebacking corps in recent games. Gunter, meanwhile, was again put on the opponents’ top receiver — and the Cowboys’ Dez Bryant had a field day with 132 yards and nine catches with two scores. Rookie Kentrell Brice had an interception go through his hands in the second half, bringing back memories of Hyde’s missed I-N-T on San Francisco’s final winning drive in the Wild Card round three years ago — but Hyde atoned for that playoff mistake with a key second half pick against the Cowboys, plus one sack earlier in the game. Brice was the Packers’ leading tackler with six — and linebacker Nick Perry also had a sack, while the Dallas defense sacked Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers three times.

>>Tornado Warning Holds Up Packers’ Departure

(Arlington, TX) — A tornado warning kept the Packers from leaving A-T-and-T Stadium for more than one hour after they were planning to leave Sunday night. A number of fans, some of the Cowboys, and all of Green Bay’s traveling group were held up before the National Weather Service finally issued an “all clear” about nine p-m, two hours after the game ended. And even then, forecasters warned of 60 mile per hour winds as storms kept rumbling through. Fans stayed in seats and wandered around as the stadium’s giant video board read, “Severe Weather, Please Take Shelter” — and while people were waiting to leave, the Sunday night A-F-C game was shown on the big screen in which Pittsburgh edged Kansas City 18-16.

>>Bucks Lose At Atlanta, Former Buck Dunleavy Scores 20

(Atlanta, GA) — Former Milwaukee Buck Mike Dunleavy scores 20 points off the bench against his old team, as the Bucks lost at Atlanta on Sunday 111-98. The Hawks made 13 of 26 shots from three point range, and Dunleavy made four of five from beyond the arc while Kent Bazemore lead Atlanta with 24 points that included four treys. Milwaukee trailed by five going into the fourth quarter, when the Hawks outscored the Bucks by eight. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 for Bucks, while Dunleavy was playing in only his second game for Atlanta since being traded from Cleveland in the deal that sent Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers. The Bucks remain above .500 at 20-19, and they’ll host Philadelphia in a Martin Luther King Day matinee that begins at 2:30.

>>College Men’s Hoops: Marquette Plays King Day Matinee At Butler

(Indianapolis, IN) — The Marquette men’s basketball team plays at 12th ranked Butler today (Monday). Tip off is at eleven a-m in the first game of a King Day marathon on the F-S One cable channel. The Golden Eagles are 3-2 in the Big East and 12-5 overall, after they crushed DePaul by 25 points at home on Saturday, when they hit 12 three pointers in the first half and Andrew Rowsey led Marquette with 24 points. Butler is 4-2 in the conference and 15-3 overall, and is coming off a five point home win against Xavier — and guard Kamar Baldwin led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Tonight, the U-W Green Bay men play at Butler.

>>Women’s Hoops: Marquette Shoots 56-Percent In Rout Of Butler

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette women shoot 56-percent in a 91-53 home rout of Butler on Sunday. The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 12-2 lead, led by 19 at the half, and were up by 40 with about one minute remaining. Sydney Buck scored nine points for Butler, which shot only 30-percent in falling to 2-5 in the Big East and 5-13 overall. Allazia Blockton had 20 points for Marquette, which made 12 of 25 from three point range in improving to 6-2 in the conference and 15-4 overall. In women’s basketball tonight (Monday), Wisconsin plays at Penn State.