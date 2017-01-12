Wisconsin Sports 1-13

>>Badger Men Dominate In Home Rout Of Ohio State

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team jumps out to an 18 point halftime lead and rolls to an 89-66 home rout of Ohio State on Thursday night. The 18th ranked Badgers led by double digits midway through the first half, and the Buckeyes never got close after that as they dropped to 0-4 in Big Ten Conference play. Bronson Koenig scored 21 points, Nigel Hayes added 15, and Ethan Happ had eleven rebounds as the U-W outshot Ohio State 49-to-39-percent and outrebounded the Buckeyes 44-30. Four Ohio State starters scored in double figures, led by JaQuan Lyle with 13, as the Buckeyes dropped to 10-7 overall. The Badgers improved to 3-1 in conference play and 14-3 overall.

>>Packers: Janis Returns, Expects To Be “About 100 Percent” For Sunday

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers’ receiver Jeff Janis expects to be “about 100-percent” for Sunday’s N-F-C divisional playoff contest at Dallas. Janis bruised a thigh on the opening kickoff of the second half in last Sunday’s Wild Card home win against the New York Giants, and he returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. The Packers held their Thursday workout inside the Don Hutson Center, and corner Quinten Rollins returned as he got closer to making it through the N-F-L’s concussion protocol. Linebacker Jayrone Elliott sat out with a hand injury and center J-C Tretter, receiver Jordy Nelson, and running back James Starks were all out. The Packers take a seven game winning streak into their Sunday contest against the top seeded Cowboys.

>>Badger Football: Defensive Chief Interviews With Cal

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst might have to look for his third defensive coordinator in three years. Media reports say Justin Wilcox interviewed this week for the head coaching vacancy at California — and he and interim coach Jake Spavital were among at least two finalists. The Golden Bears are looking to replace Sonny Dykes, who was let go last weekend. The 40-year-old Wilcox spent three seasons as Cal’s linebacker coach, ending in 2005. He led the U-W to the nation’s fourth stingiest scoring defense this past season, giving up fewer than 16 points per game while allowing just 301 total yards per contest — which is ranked seventh among B-C-S teams.

>>NBA All Star Voting Update: Giannis Remains Second

(New York, NY) — Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo still ranks second in the fan voting among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, as the second round of N-B-A All Star voting has been announced. Antetokounmpo had 963-thousand votes, trailing only LeBron James of Cleveland — and Giannis leads third place Kevin Love of the Cavaliers by almost 500-thousand votes while Milwaukee’s Jabari Parker is ninth among the East frontcourt players. Fans only account for half the voting in determinining this year’s starters, while players and the media decide the other half — and this year’s fan voting ends late Monday night. Starters will be announced next Thursday for the N-B-A All Star Game, to be played February 19th in New Orleans. The Bucks take a 19-18 record into their home contest against Miami tonight (Friday).

>>Horizon Men’s Hoops: Green Bay Wins Seventh Straight, UWM Wins

(Undated) — The U-W Green Bay men extend their winning streak to seven games with a 78-61 home victory against Wright State. The Phoenix went on a 12-0 to lead by nine in the first half, and they never trailed after that as they improved to 5-0 in the Horizon League and 11-6 overall. Green Bay tied a school record with 14 three point shots, four more than they made inside the arc — and Charles Cooper led the Phoenix with 16 points. Meanwhile, the U-W Milwaukee men earned their first conference win in four tries, 68-58 at home against Northern Kentucky. Brock Stull scored a game high 18 points for U-W-M, which is now 1-3 in the Horizon League and 5-12 overall.

>>PGA Golf: Madison’s Kelly Tied For 94th In Honolulu

(Honolulu, HI) — Jerry Kelly of Madison is tied for 94th place going into today’s (Friday’s) second round of the Sony Open golf tournament in Honolulu. Kelly shot an even par 70 on Thursday, eleven shots behind first place Justin Thomas who shot a 59. Kelly is the only Wisconsin golfer in the P-G-A’s first full field tournament of 2017 at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii’s capital city.