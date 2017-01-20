mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Steve Kuras

Steve Kuras, 73, of Bruce, died on Monday, Jan. 16th, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield.  He is survived by his wife Andrea and their 2 daughters, Sherry Marshall of Waukesha and Lisa Strehmel of De Forest, 5 grandchildren, Riley, Katey, Eli, Stephen and Eden.

A Celebration of The Life of Steve Kuras will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5th, at J&S Supper Club from 1 PM until 5 PM.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.

