Steve Kuras, 73, of Bruce, died on Monday, Jan. 16th, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield. He is survived by his wife Andrea and their 2 daughters, Sherry Marshall of Waukesha and Lisa Strehmel of De Forest, 5 grandchildren, Riley, Katey, Eli, Stephen and Eden.

A Celebration of The Life of Steve Kuras will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5th, at J&S Supper Club from 1 PM until 5 PM. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.