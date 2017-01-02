mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Shirley R. Simpson

Shirley R. Simpson, 79 of Bruce, died on Tuesday December 27th at the Ladysmith Care and Rehabilitation Center.  She is survived by her husband Ernie, a daughter Carol Woodmansee of Bruce, 2 sons, Bob of California and Albert of Bruce.  She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, Sarah Dunham of Galesburg, IL., Delores Springer and Mary Ault both of Bushnell, IL., 2 sisters in law, Rose Valley of Mississippi and Mary Haasl of Tony.

A Memorial Service for Shirley Simpson will be held on Saturday Jan. 7th at 3 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating.  The Simpson Family will receive Friends at the Funeral Home from 1 PM until service time on Saturday.

  • Charles L. Cole January 2, 2017
    Charles L. Cole, 84, died on Thursday, Dec. 29th at his home in Bruce.  He is survived by 4 daughters, Betty Servis of Lake Villa, IL., Mickey Byrne of Ladysmith, Patty Irish of Ladysmith and Mary Bentz of Necedah. 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, 1 brother George and a sister Margaret Hill, both of Exland, […]
  • Harriet L. Kovacevich January 2, 2017
    Harriet L. Kovacevich, 96 of Bruce, died on Wednesday, Dec. 21st.  She is survived by 6 children, Douglas, Dennis, Julianne Smith, Kathryn Christianson, Barbara Shimanski and Peter.  11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Harriet’s family will celebrate her life in the Summer of 2017 in her beloved Blue Hills.  Memorials in her name are requested for […]
  • Less-is-more philosophy would serve Jay Monahan, PGA Tour well January 3, 2017
    Whoever said you can never have too much of a good thing never watched the PGA Tour very closely. Last year, there was a one-week hiatus between the Ryder Cup and the next season; this year, there probably will be no such break between the Presidents Cup and the next one. The result is a […]
  • Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz for UFC bantamweight belt January 3, 2017
    LAS VEGAS -- The UFC has crowned a new bantamweight champion -- and perhaps its next mega star. Cody Garbrandt claimed the 135-pound title -- and defeated the best fighter in the history of the division -- at UFC 207 on Friday, out-pointing Dominick Cruz in a five-round title fight. The championship bout co-headlined the […]
  • In her quest for revenge and pride, Ronda Rousey lost her own way January 3, 2017
    LAS VEGAS -- The first time Ronda Rousey met UFC president Dana White, she asked for a few minutes of his time to make her pitch for creating a women's division in the UFC. She was passionate and charismatic. She had a vision for what the sport could do for women and how she could […]
