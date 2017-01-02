Shirley R. Simpson, 79 of Bruce, died on Tuesday December 27th at the Ladysmith Care and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her husband Ernie, a daughter Carol Woodmansee of Bruce, 2 sons, Bob of California and Albert of Bruce. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, Sarah Dunham of Galesburg, IL., Delores Springer and Mary Ault both of Bushnell, IL., 2 sisters in law, Rose Valley of Mississippi and Mary Haasl of Tony.

A Memorial Service for Shirley Simpson will be held on Saturday Jan. 7th at 3 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. The Simpson Family will receive Friends at the Funeral Home from 1 PM until service time on Saturday.