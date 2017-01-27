WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-30-17

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Plan ahead and add extra travel time Monday and Monday night.

Weather meteorologists said snow will fall on the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin after 9 a.m. Monday. Several inches of accumulation are possible, especially north and east of Eau Claire. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday. Travel will be difficult with many roads being snow-covered and slippery, and periods of low visibility.

Monday and Monday night, expect totals between 1 and 3 inches in the Eau Claire area, including Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and Altoona. 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible in Barron, Rusk, Taylor, northern Chippewa, and northern Clark Counties. This includes the communities of Rice Lake, Chetek, Bloomer, Cornell, Ladysmith, Gilman, Thorp, and Abbotsford.

In Rusk County news over the past weekend, at about 6:30 PM Friday, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a Ford F150 was stuck in Memorial Park and the driver was possibly intoxicated. A Rusk County deputy arrived at the scene and the driver was brought to the LEC for field sobriety. The driver was arrested for OWI and taken to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch at about 4:30 PM Saturday received a 911 advising of a possible Domestic Incident at an apartment on Worden Avenue East. According to the report, they heard a female yelling don’t hurt me and then a door slam. A Rusk County deputy and City Officer reportedly were in contact with both subjects. It was determined that Brett M. Bents, 48, had been drinking and had a PBT of .24.

The female subject said that the two had a verbal argument and that there was nothing physical between the two. Bents was found to be on probation. Probation placed a hold on Bents for the rules violation. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday afternoon at about 3:35, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Domestic Violence complaint. According to the Police log, a female subject reported that a male subject puncher her in the head and left the residence. There was no threat of weapons and no weapons were involved. A Rusk County deputy made contact with the male subject who was cited for Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

Sunday afternoon a female subject reported that she noticed that someone during Saturday evening had drawn inapropriate pictures on her windows to her residence located on East 11th Street North. The complainant would like the individual responsible to be cited and have to clean her windows. There was no damage to property.

President Donald Trump is planning to deliver a speech on the economy in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The White House confirmed the planned visit on Monday, which comes two weeks into Trump’s presidency. His last trip to Wisconsin was in December as part of his victory tour.

Trump is making the stop amid continued backlash from the executive order he released Friday temporarily banning refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Trump is slated to announce his pick for a vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat on Tuesday.

No other details about his planned Thursday trip to Wisconsin have been released.