Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-27-17

Just before 7 AM Thursday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male subject advising he rolled his truck at a location on County Highway P, Ladysmith. According to the report, the subject advised he had no injuries and was out of the vehicle. A Rusk County deputy, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. There was no transport by ambulance. The vehicle was West bound on County Highway P just West of County Highway G. The vehicle lost traction and crossed the center line and entered the left ditch and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its roof. The driver was cited for failure to keep the vehicle under control.

A short time later at about 7:40 AM Thursday, Rusk County authorities received a report of a car vs pole accident at a location on North 3rd Street, Bruce. Rusk County deputies and the Bruce ambulance were called to the scene. According to the report, there was damage to the power pole, it is upright but damaged. The patient was treated but refused transport by the ambulance. The driver was issued a citation for too fast for conditions.

A Barron County man is arrested after charging and hitting an officer with a luggage cart at a local hotel, causing the officer to tase him.

It happened Tuesday just after 2 a.m. at the Microtel Inn & Suites at Decker Drive in Rice Lake.

Police say 61-year-old Scott Miller of Cameron hit a Rice Lake officer with a cart and then threatened to kill him. The police department says the officer issued a verbal warning that he was going to tase Miller, but he did not cooperate.

The officer then deployed his Taser, but Miller pulled the Taser wires out and continued to resist.

Another officer then deployed his Taser and Miller was arrested.

Police say the hotel received more than $3,100 worth of damage in the lobby.

No officers were hurt.

Former Chippewa County District Attorney Steve Gibbs is sworn in as the county’s new judge. The ceremony took place Thursday afternoon at the Chippewa County Courthouse.

Gov. Walker selected Gibbs as a judge on the Chippewa County Circuit Court replacing retiring Judge Roderick Cameron.

Judge Gibbs, a Chippewa Falls native, says he’s grateful for the opportunity and to serving the citizens of Chippewa County for years to come.

“I look forward to serving everybody and most importantly making sure everybody has a voice and everybody is heard by the court system.” said Gibbs.

Gibbs says he takes the bench Friday. Walker is now looking to fill the Chippewa County DA’s position.

U.S. businesses ramped up their investment in industrial machinery, semiconductors and other big-ticket items last month, boosting demand for factory goods.

The Commerce Department says a measure that tracks business spending plans climbed 0.8 percent in December, after jumping 1.5 percent the previous month.

Orders for all durable goods slipped 0.4 percent, mostly because of a sharp fall in demand for defense aircraft, a volatile category. Excluding transportation-related goods, orders rose 0.5 percent, the sixth straight increase.

The report adds to recent evidence that manufacturers are climbing out of a roughly two-year rut. A strong U.S. dollar and falling oil and gas prices had sliced demand for factory products, as drillers ordered less steel pipe and other equipment. Yet demand has risen since oil prices have stabilized.

New federal data shows union membership in Wisconsin has declined nearly 40 percent since legislation was passed that gutted collective bargaining for public workers.

In 2016, the percentage of public and private workers who were union members was about 8 percent, or 219,000 people. That’s down by 136,000 members since 2010 levels. The State Journal says the report by the U.S. Department of Labor shows the percentage of Wisconsin workers in unions is below the national average of 10.7 percent.

UW-Madison economist Steven Deller says the level of union membership nationally has been declining for years as manufacturing is replaced by technology that requires more capital but less manual labor.