Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-26-17

(Undated) — Much of the southern half of Wisconsin did not get as much snow as expected Wednesday, but scattered areas got dumped. Ten-point-two inches fell near Plymouth in Sheboygan County, and part of La Crosse got almost nine-and-one-half inches. Madison picked up 5-6 inches, the Green Bay area had around three, and many places in the Badger State got 2-7 inches. Milwaukee’s Mitchell Intenational Airport only had three-tenths-of-one-inch of snow — and it was among the places where mild temperatures near the freezing mark kept the snow to a minimum. Magee Elementary in Two Rivers is closed due to a broken water main — but other schools are reopening after dozens were closed Wednesday in south central, southwest, and parts of western Wisconsin. Forecasters say it will remain cloudy throughout Wisconsin today (Thursday), with a slight chance of flurries and light freezing drizzle.

(Madison, WI) — Schools in Wisconsin’s smallest towns will have to wait to see what Governor Scott Walker has in mind for helping them. The Republican Walker called off visits today (Thursday) to Wauzeka, Hilbert, Crandon, and Stanley — where he was going to unveil a plan he says would “dramatically help rural schools” throughout the state. The governor’s office says Walker has a cold, and it’s not known when the tour will be rescheduled. Media reports say Walker has been looking at new steps to attract rural teachers, make administration more efficient, expand high speed Internet access, and address requests for more sparsity aid and help with rural transportation.

Shortly before 7 PM Wednesday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 of a Domestic Violence complaint at a residence on Cemetery Road, Bruce. According to the police log, a female reported that her and her mother were involved in a verbal/physical altercation. She reported that her mother hit her in the face, is denying the need for medical attention. Both parties were separated. Rusk County deputies arrived at the scene and was reportedly out with a male subject and Probation rules states he is not to have face to face contact with the Mother. At this time Probation will not be placing a hold. After the investigation, a Rusk County deputy had a subject in custody and enroute to the Rusk County jail.

At about 2 AM this (Thursday) morning, Ladysmith Police made a traffic stop on Baker Avenue West in Ladysmith. The City Officer was in contact with Tylar M. Swanson, 19, who had a warrant. The warrant was confirmed and Swanson was detained and arrested. He was taken to the Rusk County jail.

Wisconsin’s housing market ended a record-setting year with solid growth, pushing annual sales to an all-time high and driving prices up well above the pace of inflation, according to the most recent analysis of the existing home market by the Wisconsin Realtors Association. December home sales rose 4.1 percent compared to December 2015, and median prices rose 7.4 percent to $161,000. Home sales for the year 2016 increased 6.1 percent compared to 2015, making this the strongest year for sales since the WRA recalibrated its tracking system in 2005. Median prices for the year rose to $165,000, which is 5.9 percent higher than 2015. By comparison, the average inflation rate for 2016 was just 1.3 percent according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Rusk County, the median Price last month was $80,000, compared to $96,000 in December of 2015 which is a drop of 16.7%. Sales last month in Rusk County was 12 compared to 7 in December of 2015, which is down 29.4%. For the year of 2016, the median price in Rusk County was $115,000 where it was $94,000 in 2015, up 22.3%. Sales last year in Rusk County was 185, compared to 195 in 2015, down 5.1%.